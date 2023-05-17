News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian pastor, seven others arrested on conversion charges

The arrests in two separate incidents were reported from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh

Christians gather for a Good Friday service at the Assumption Church in East Delhi on March 30, 2018

Christians gather for a Good Friday service at the Assumption Church in East Delhi on March 30, 2018. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 17, 2023 10:31 AM GMT

Updated: May 17, 2023 10:36 AM GMT

Eight people including a pastor and his wife were arrested by police for violating the anti-conversion law in two separate incidents reported from a northern Indian state.

Pastor Ibrahim Thomas, his wife Reewa, and Babita Thakur were arrested on May 14 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city for allegedly trying to convert women inside a beauty parlor.

The complaint was filed by Sunita Arora, a local leader of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging she was called to a beauty parlor near her home in Khoda colony and asked to convert to Christianity, according to media reports.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The beauty parlor is run by Thakur and Thomas and his wife were preaching to a group of women assembled there, Arora claimed while adding that she left immediately and called her supporters before deciding to file a complaint with the police.

Minakshi Singh, a Christian activist told UCA News on May 17 that the three Christians were arrested on Sunday and sent to the Dasana jail.

“We are working with our legal team to arrange a bail in court and get them released from jail,” added Singh, who is the general secretary of Unity in Compassion, a charity organization based in Uttar Pradesh.

She also referred to the local police’s claim to have in their possession a video of Thomas preaching to a group of women inside a house.

As reported by The Times of India, Vivek Yadav, deputy commissioner of police in Ghaziabad, said that they “are investigating whether the accused are associated with any group or not.”

A first information report was registered against the three under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, the police said.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident reported from the state’s Kaushambi district on May 14, five people were arrested under the anti-conversion law.

Local police said Mahraj Saroj, Umakant Maurya, Mahendra Kumar, Ved Prakash and their accomplice, who was not named by the police, were allegedly luring poor tribal people to Christianity by holding a healing prayer service in Sainta village.

Media reports quoted a senior police officer saying the group of Christians told people that they would be cured of diseases if they adopted Christianity and held their meetings in various villages.

Pastor Pasty David from Uttar Pradesh said that all the arrested are in jail now and legal efforts were on to get them released.

The state’s stringent anti-conversion law prohibits any attempt to convert “by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian Catholic minister detained for graft Indonesian Catholic minister detained for graft
Bangladesh urged to act on US report Bangladesh urged to act on US report
‘Poison seed’ of US bases must not thrive again in Philippines ‘Poison seed’ of US bases must not thrive again in Philippines
Catholic nuns to foster dialogue between Japan, S. Korea Catholic nuns to foster dialogue between Japan, S. Korea
Indian Catholic lawyers seek help for Manipur’s suffering masses Indian Catholic lawyers seek help for Manipur’s suffering masses
Indian pastor, seven others arrested on conversion charges Indian pastor, seven others arrested on conversion charges
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nanyang

Diocese of Nanyang

Nanyang Diocese covers Nanyang city, 2 districts and 11 counties in Henan province. Nanyang, a prefecture-level city,

Read more
Archdiocese of Hangzhou

Archdiocese of Hangzhou

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hangzhou (Hangchow) belongs to the city of Hangzhou. Hangzhou is a sub-provincial

Read more
Diocese of Hakha

Diocese of Hakha

In a land area of 20,880 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 8 townships of Chin State except Paletwa and

Read more
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.