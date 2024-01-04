News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid'

Dominic D’Souza was accused along with his wife and several members of his Five Pillar Church in Goa

Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid'

The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa. A controversial pastor has been arrested by police in the western Indian state for attempting to convert a Hindu man using black magic. (Photo:  AFP)

Michael Gonsalves

By Michael Gonsalves

Published: January 04, 2024 07:00 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2024 08:27 AM GMT

Police have arrested a controversial pastor in the western Indian state of Goa for attempting to convert a Hindu man using black magic.

Pastor Dominic D’Souza was arrested based on a complaint by Balasubramaniam Vadivel, the man he allegedly tried to convert, police in Mapusa, in northern Goa told UCA News on Jan. 3.

D’Souza, who heads the Five Pillar Church, was arrested on Jan. 1, police inspector Shitakant Nayak said.

“Nine offenses are registered against him,” he said.

The charges include promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and criminal intimidation.

He also faces charges under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954. The tiny state is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 "They made 'all-out efforts to convert me'"

Similar charges were slapped on D’Souza’s wife, Joan Mascarenhas, and several unidentified members of the Five Pillars Church, set up by D’Souza in Siolim, a village in northern Goa.

According to Vadivel’s complaint, D’Souza and his wife wanted him to “leave my religion” and “accept Christianity.”

They made “all-out efforts to convert me", he said in the complaint.

Vadivel visited Five Pillars Church on Dec. 31 and was told to remove all articles he was wearing on his body linked to his Hindu faith, according to the complaint.

It was unclear why a black magic charge was brought against them, but the complaint said the pastor’s wife threw water on him saying, it was meant to "clean" him. 

The couple had been investigated previously for offering "holy oil" as a health cure. 

Father Socorro Mendes, Catholic parish priest of St. Anthony Church in Siolim village, told UCA News on Jan.4 that D’Souza started a "healing ministry" a few years ago after his involvement with a charismatic movement.

"We have no idea what is going on [at that church]. Everything is done there clandestinely. They don't allow anyone inside without registering," Mendes said.

Most of the members of the Five Pillars Church hail from poor economic backgrounds.

"I have seen poor Hindus visit Five Pillars Church and read the Bible without leaving their Hindu faith," the Catholic priest said.

In 2022, North Goa district collector Sanjeev Desai banned all activities of the Five Pillar Church, citing illegal religious conversion through allurement or fraud.

The church, however, managed to get an injunction against the ban from the state High Court.

D’Souza was also arrested on May 27, 2022, following written complaints.

Goa became the center of the Catholic mission in Asia after Goa diocese was established in 1533. The diocese's jurisdiction at the time stretched from the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa to China and Japan.

Catholics once dominated Goa’s socio-political activities but currently, they form only some 25 percent of the state's estimated 1.5 million people. Hindus are the dominant community with 65 percent of the population.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid' Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid'
Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy
Over 50 still missing after Japan quake that killed 78 Over 50 still missing after Japan quake that killed 78
Italian priest excommunicated for 'act of a schismatic nature' Italian priest excommunicated for 'act of a schismatic nature'
War represents defeat, madness, pope says War represents defeat, madness, pope says
A place of 'health and holiness' through Eucharist in Pittsburgh A place of 'health and holiness' through Eucharist in Pittsburgh
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Srikakulam

Diocese of Srikakulam

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Srikakulam and taluks of

Read more
Diocese of Jingxian

Diocese of Jingxian

In a land area of 8.815 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative divisions of Hengshui City,

Read more
Diocese of Fushun

Diocese of Fushun

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fushun is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Iligan

Diocese of Iligan

In a land area of 3,092 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Iligan City and part of the province of Lanao

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.