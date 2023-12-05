News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Indian pastor held for duping woman with ‘mystery box’ 

Pastor Timothy Joshi convinced victim he had a divine revelation that the box would bring good fortune

Christians take oath as they participate in a special 'Prayer for our Country' in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020

Christians take oath as they participate in a special 'Prayer for our Country' in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: December 05, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Updated: December 05, 2023 12:11 PM GMT

Police in an eastern Indian state have arrested a pastor for duping a woman by forcing her to buy a “mystery box” to bring her good fortune.

Police in West Bengal on Dec. 3 arrested Timothy Joshi, pastor of New Life Church Ministry in Darjeeling district, for duping a woman from neighboring Nagaland state of 35 million rupees (US$4,19,715).

According to police, pastor Joshi convinced the victim that he had a divine revelation that the mystery box, found on farmland, would bring her good fortune and luck.

No right-thinking pastor will ever do such things, said Zelhou Keyho, general secretary of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council.

“Christianity is not a fortune-making religion,” Keyho told UCA News on Dec. 5. 

Christianity is the major religion in seven northeastern Indian states. Among them, the states of Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya are predominantly Christian.

“It is unimaginable that these things are happening in our society. Time and again we have seen fraudsters targeting people from Nagaland,”  Keyho noted.

The victim was convinced by Joshi to buy the "mystery box" and deposited 35 million rupees in bank accounts provided by the pastor in 2019 and 2020. Joshi had quoted 220 million rupees as the actual rate of the box.

Later, the victim was introduced to Manish Awasti, who claimed to be the managing director of RM Trading Company. Awasti promised to buy the “mystery box” on the condition that the victim make the first installment of 40 million rupees.

The victim was invited to the West Bengal capital Kolkata and the fraudsters posing as high-profile businessmen came to meet her.

They told the victim that police were trying to find them to confiscate the “mystery box” and expressed inability to part with it.

When the victim sought her money back, Joshi refused, forcing her to file a complaint with the police.

Joshi exploited his priestly status for various frauds, in land deals, real estate, and fake gold bars, local newspapers reported.

Ratan Tirkey, a Catholic leader from the central state of Jharkhand, said that his state has seen many scams involving religious figures.

