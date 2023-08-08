News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian pastor attacked for alleged religious conversion

Authorities in Bihar state have not filed a case against perpetrators who are believed to be Hindu hardliners

Christians take part in a Palm Sunday procession in New Delhi in this 2017 file photo

Christians take part in a Palm Sunday procession in New Delhi in this 2017 file photo. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 08, 2023 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: August 08, 2023 07:10 AM GMT

A Protestant pastor in a northern Indian state has been attacked for allegedly conducting religious conversions.

Pastor Shyju Joseph was conducting Sunday worship on Aug. 6 at his place in Bihar state's Nawada district. Members of the Bajrang Dal (brigade of Lord Hanuman), a Hindu nationalist organisation, disrupted the service after accusing him of converting people to Christianity. 

“They asked him to accompany them and made him sit on a motorcycle. Later, he was beaten up badly,” Christian activist Minakshi Singh told UCA News on Aug. 7.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Singh, general secretary of Unity in Compassion, a charity based in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state, said, “As of now, no complaint has been filed.”

We have contacted our people in Bihar to help the victim register a police complaint, Singh added. 

Police took him to Sharif Sadar Hospital in Nawada district where he was undergoing treatment for his injuries, she added.

“Pastor Joseph’s condition is serious but he is stable now,” the Christian lay leader said.

A member of Persecution Relief, an inter-denominational organization in India, criticized the state government for not filing a case against the pastor's attackers.

“Are the attackers above the law of the land?” the member, who did not want to be named, said.

He said he has urged the state government to take tough action against the attackers.

Hindus make up 88.53 percent of Nawada district’s population and Christians a mere 0.6 percent.

According to the United Christian Forum (UCF), a human rights group that keeps track of violence against Christians in India, Bihar, ruled by the Janata Dal (United) party, recorded nine cases of violence against Christians in the first six months this year whereas Uttar Pradesh, led by the pro-Hindu party, witnessed 155 cases in the same period.

New Delhi-based UCF said 400 incidents of violence were reported from 23 states in the first half of this year.

UCF said 274 incidents of violence against Christians were reported in the first six months of last year.

Out of India’s 28 provincial states, 13 states, most of them ruled by the  Bharatiya Janata Party, the pro-Hindu party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law.

Though Bihar has not enacted the draconian law, we have been getting reports of persecution in the state, Singh said.

She called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Singh said that none of these governments, where the law has been enacted, have been able to prove that forceful conversions are taking place in their respective states. 

“After all, conversion is an individual choice,” she added.

Christians make up less than 0.5 percent of Bihar’s population. Most people in the state, about 83 percent, are Hindus.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar
Pro-Beijing bishops seek ‘sinicization of Catholic seminaries’ Pro-Beijing bishops seek ‘sinicization of Catholic seminaries’
Indian pastor attacked for alleged religious conversion Indian pastor attacked for alleged religious conversion
Martyred family's beatification prompts pro-life prayers Martyred family's beatification prompts pro-life prayers
US Catholic Koreans planning trip home for WYD in Seoul US Catholic Koreans planning trip home for WYD in Seoul
Pope calls for inclusive church at WYD Lisbon Pope calls for inclusive church at WYD Lisbon
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Diocese of Lucknow

Diocese of Lucknow

The diocese has a land area of 45,125 square kilometers, covering 10 civil districts -- Bahraich, Balrampur, Barbanki,

Read more
Diocese of Fukuoka

Diocese of Fukuoka

In a land area of 14,361 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Fukuoka, Saga and Kumamoto

Read more
Diocese of Chanthaburi

Diocese of Chanthaburi

The Diocese of Chanthaburi was created on Dec. 18, 1965. It is located in eastern central Thailand near to the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.