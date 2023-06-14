News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian pastor, associate get bail in conversion case

Pastor Roshan Faster, two others were arrested on June 4 for holding a home prayer service in the central Madhya Pradesh state

Indian pastor, associate get bail in conversion case

The faithful from Delhi archdiocese pray during a rally on the Palm Sunday on April 4, 2017. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: June 14, 2023 10:49 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2023 11:09 AM GMT

A court in a central Indian state has granted bail to a pastor and his female associate 10 days after they were arrested on charges of religious conversion under the sweeping anti-conversion law. 

A sessions court in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh on June 13 granted bail to pastor Mayaram Ningwal and his companion Aarti Saket.

But pastor Roshan Faster, who was arrested along with pastor Ningwal on June 4, is yet to be released from jail, Christian activist Minakshi Singh told UCA News on June 14.  

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Singh, general secretary of Unity in Compassion, a charity based in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, said that the bail pleas of all three persons were rejected on June 6 but two of them secured it on June 13.

They are charged with the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 after the Bajrang Dal (warriors of Lord Hanuman), a hardline Hindu outfit, disrupted a prayer service held in a house owned by Saket, a resident of Motwa village in Satna district, alleging they were involved in conversion activities.

The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act prohibits unlawful conversion by use of misrepresentation, force, and allurement. Violators face a prison term of up to 10 years. 

Singh said that “atrocities against Christians are mostly reported from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run governments who often accuse Christian missionaries of religious conversion.”

Eleven Indian provincial states, like Madhya Pradesh and the largest Uttar Pradesh, have enacted a draconian anti-conversion law which is often used by the fringe elements to target Christians.

Nabore Ekka, president of the Delhi region of the Bharatiya Adivasi Sangamam (Indian indigenous people’s forum),  told UCA News that “allegations of religious conversion are often false.”

“Who has documented the case? If they have, let them bring it into the public domain,” observed Ekka, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Ekka said that when religious conversion is misused by the pro-Hindu party, tribal people and the Dalits (former untouchables) suffer because “they are the ones who are targeted by the fringe elements to bring them back to the Hindu fold.”

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the BJP, runs a nationwide Ghar Wapsi (homecoming) program on the grounds that all Christians and Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, but in Madhya Pradesh, they constitute a mere 0.29 percent of the state’s more than 72 million population. 

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN NINAN
We were have been Hindus,so what, In America ,UK, these so called hindu people ,Eaci Shankar etc comes and these people In UK,English Pastors never does any Ghar wapsi like so called Hindu people does. It's all just they all are afraid of truth Jesus Christ.
Reply

Latest News

The Holy See’s ‘expert in humanity’ mission at UN The Holy See’s ‘expert in humanity’ mission at UN
Indian archdiocese to help Manipur students Indian archdiocese to help Manipur students
Indian nun arrested for 'offending' religion released on bail Indian nun arrested for 'offending' religion released on bail
Japan’s LGBTQ legislation sparks uproar Japan’s LGBTQ legislation sparks uproar
Indian pastor, associate get bail in conversion case Indian pastor, associate get bail in conversion case
Vietnam’s lapsed Catholics walk back despite restrictions Vietnam’s lapsed Catholics walk back despite restrictions
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kumbakonam

Diocese of Kumbakonam

The diocese covers 7,823 square kilometers, including 18 civil administration units called taluks in five civil

Read more
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Diocese of Ba Ria

Diocese of Ba Ria

In a land area of 1,975.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ba Ria - Vung Tau province that is comprised

Read more
Diocese of Yuanling

Diocese of Yuanling

The Diocese of Yuanling has its origin in the Apostolic Prefecture of Chenzhou, which the Vatican established on March

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.