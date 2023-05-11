News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian pastor, 4 others get bail in conversion case

A sweeping anti-conversion law comes in handy for Hindu groups to target Christians in India’s most populous state

Indian pastor, 4 others get bail in conversion case

Activists and members representing the Christian community chant prayers during a peaceful protest rally in New Delhi on Feb. 19 against what they termed an increase in violence against Christians in various states of the country. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

UCAN News reporter

By UCAN News reporter

Published: May 11, 2023 11:29 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2023 11:48 AM GMT

Five people, including a pastor, have been released after a court in northern India granted them bail in a case where they stand accused of violating a stringent state anti-conversion law.

“It is true we have got the anticipatory bail under severe conditions,” Pastor Dinesh Kumar told UCA News on May 10.

The Jaunpur district court in Uttar Pradesh on May 9  ordered each of them to furnish a bond of Rs 100,000 (US$1,217.99) and two reliable sureties and also banned them from direct or indirect inducement or threat to any person connected with the case, which was registered after they were jailed in February.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“I am grateful to God that at least we don’t need to fear arrest,” Pastor Kumar said. They were picked up on Feb. 12 during a prayer gathering in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the pro-Hindu party since 2017. Later, a separate case under the provisions of the anti-conversion law was slapped on them.

They were asked to cooperate with the ongoing probe registered under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act,  enacted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in India’s largest provincial state known for hate crimes against Christians.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party government pieced together a sweeping law in 2021 that bans “unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.”

Narrating the incident that led to his arrest in February, Pastor Kumar said the police along with right-wing Hindu activists barged into his house and detained 16 persons, including three women.

“When I told them it was a routine prayer meeting and nothing was illegal about it, they abused me using foul language and threatened to raze my house down,” he said. 

They also took away copies of the Bible, and damaged the music system among other things at home, he lamented.

Though he was released from jail four days after his arrest on Feb. 12, the police registered another case under the anti-conversion law, accusing five of them of converting many persons to Christianity.

“We got to know about it later and approached the court for anticipatory bail. It is a false case and seems part of a well-orchestrated plan,” he added.

Several Christian leaders, including pastors, who are booked under the stringent anti-conversion law are languishing in different jails in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 34 pastors inside jails of 11 of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, according to Christian leaders who are assisting the accused persons in legal matters.

Christians make up 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's 200 million people. 

According to the inter-denominational United Christian Forum, the most hate crimes against Christians in 2022 took place in this Indian state.

Church leaders in Uttar Pradesh on condition of anonymity told UCA News, “This is a normal strategy of the right-wing group to attack our prayer meetings and get our people charged with the anti-conversion law.”

Since the police become a party, it is easy for the Hindu groups to take advantage of the anti-conversion law, they added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Crackdown during ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo Crackdown during ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo
Religious vocations on the decline in Vietnam Religious vocations on the decline in Vietnam
Laos arrests rights activist for ‘political campaign’ Laos arrests rights activist for ‘political campaign’
Indian pastor, 4 others get bail in conversion case Indian pastor, 4 others get bail in conversion case
Sri Lankan court opens door for decriminalizing homosexuality Sri Lankan court opens door for decriminalizing homosexuality
Opposition candidate banned from Cambodian polls Opposition candidate banned from Cambodian polls
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hamhung

Diocese of Hamhung

The Hamhung diocesan territory stretches over 52,322 square kilometers and covers Hamkyongnam and Hamkyongbuk

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

The diocesan area of 83,700 square kilometers covers Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Phongsaly and

Read more
Diocese of Niigata

Diocese of Niigata

In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata

Read more
Diocese of Maasin

Diocese of Maasin

In a land area of 2,505.65 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Southern Leyte and the six

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.