News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Orthodox priest, 18 others acquitted in murder case

Killing of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church member is believed to be over a century-old church property dispute

A special court in Kerala in southern India has acquitted an Orthodox priest and 18 others of murder charges

A special court in Kerala in southern India has acquitted an Orthodox priest and 18 others of murder charges. (Photo: Unsplash) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 26, 2023 07:53 AM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2023 08:08 AM GMT

A special court in southern India has acquitted 19 people, including an Orthodox priest, of murder charges following a two-decade-long legal battle. 

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kochi in Kerala state quashed murder charges against Father Varghese Thekkekakkara from the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, and 18 others on April 24.

They had been accused of involvement in the murder of TM Varghese, a member of the rival Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, in 2002 in Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district, who was hacked to death.

Their acquittal did not go down well with the Malankara Orthodox Church, which is planning to challenge the acquittal in the state's top court, one of its officials said.

“We are disappointed with the ruling,” said Father Mohan Joseph, the Malankara Orthodox Church's public relations officer.

“We will continue our legal fight until [TM] Varghese gets justice,” Father Joseph told UCA News on April 25.

The CBI, a federal law enforcement agency, investigated the case following an order from the Kerala High Court and concluded the priest and the others had committed the murder. However, the court did not agree with the findings and acquitted all the accused.

The murder, according to the CBI, was over a century-old dispute within the indigenous Malankara Church.

Varghese was a member of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the accused were with the rival Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church.

Thekkekakkara, according to the CBI, was involved in a conspiracy to murder Varghese and sought the help of a gang to kill him.

However, the reason why Varghese was specifically targeted remains unclear.

"We do not know why he was killed. But according to the police and the CBI investigation reports he was killed because of the Church rivalry as he was a member of the high power committee of our Church. He was never involved in politics. We want justice for him and those who killed him should be punished. This is our demand,” Biju Oommen, secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Church told UCA News on April 26. 

The rivalry in the Malankara Church, a branch of the Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioch, led to a split in 1911 with the establishment of the Malankara Orthodox Church with its supreme head based in Kerala, while the Jacobites owed their allegiance to the patriarch of Antioch.

The dispute escalated with both sides claiming rights over Church properties. In 1934, they came together and agreed on a common constitution and elected the Catholicos of the east as the common head.

However, they again split in 1973 over properties. India’s Supreme Court in 2017 delivered a verdict in favor of the Orthodox faction, which was opposed by the rival Jacobite wing.

As the Jacobite faction would lose control over properties, the communist government in Kerala proposed a law to end the dispute instead of complying with the court order.

But the Orthodox side is insisting on following the court order, meaning the dispute is ongoing with no end in sight.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rubber sap may fail to bond PM Modi with Indian Christians Rubber sap may fail to bond PM Modi with Indian Christians
Philippine archbishop to promote peace in troubled region Philippine archbishop to promote peace in troubled region
Indian Jesuit who died in jail hailed for exemplary life Indian Jesuit who died in jail hailed for exemplary life
Korean Catholics oppose new airport in Jeju island Korean Catholics oppose new airport in Jeju island
Panel in China to advance Christianity ‘sinicization' Panel in China to advance Christianity ‘sinicization'
Hun Sen issues threat to dissident living in France Hun Sen issues threat to dissident living in France
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Merauke

Archdiocese of Merauke

In a land area of 90,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts: Merauke, Mappi and Boven

Read more
Diocese of Diphu

Diocese of Diphu

In a land area of 15222 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Karbi Anglong and North

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Archdiocese of Jakarta

Archdiocese of Jakarta

On May 8, 1807, the Vatican established the apostolic prefecture of Batavia (Jakarta's name during Dutch colonial

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.