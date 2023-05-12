Indian orphanage alleges ulterior motive behind recent raids

Contempt of court case filed against child rights panel officials for 'illegal surprise inspection' of orphanage in Sagar diocese

The St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Sagar diocese in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The century-old orphanage has been repeatedly targeted by federal and state panels empowered to protect child rights in gross violation of an order from the high court preventing them from conducting raids. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic orphanage in central India continues to face government ire with allegations of conversion and motivated inspections, making its functioning impossible, say Church officials.

“It has become very difficult to run our institution as government agencies meant to protect us are after us by implicating us in false and baseless cases,” said Father Sinto Varghese, director of the St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Madhya Pradesh state’s Sagar diocese.

The century-old orphanage has been facing problems since 2020 when it applied to renew its operational license. The state did not respond to the renewal application. However, federal and state panels empowered to protect child rights continue to inspect the orphanage, the priest said.

In the latest action, the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on May 10 ordered the orphanage to move all its 26 children to two government-aided facilities within 24 hours. But within a day, on May 11, it amended its own order and asked the orphanage to improve its facilities.

It followed a May 8 inspection.

The inspection and the subsequent actions “were in gross violation of an order from Madhya Pradesh High Court,” Varghese told UCA News on May 11. He said the court had already banned moving children from the orphanage.

The priest filed a contempt of court case before the Jabalpur bench of the state on May 9 against child rights panel officials who carried out the “illegal surprise inspection on May 8.”

The court has accepted his plea case and directed him to make the officials a party to his complaint.

In January 2022, the court restrained the child rights panel from moving the inmates from the orphanage to another facility and banned it from undertaking surprise inspections without prior intimation as per the law, said the priest.

In its last raid on May 8, the panel, under the leadership of Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the federal Commission for Protection of Child Rights and other provincial officials, on the pretext of inspecting the orphanage, desecrated the altar of a church and took away sacramental wine, prayer materials and other holy objects, Varghese said.

They also entered the convent and searched the private quarters of nuns and leveled false allegations of conversion, the priest added.

Two priests were arrested and were later released by a local court, he said.

“The inspection and the order to move the children and cancellation of it are all part of the strategy to harass us,” said Varghese.

Chandraprakesh Shukla, president of Sagar district Child Welfare Committee, told UCA News on May 11 that they "acted as per the instructions of the federal and provincial child rights protection bodies.”

Shukla, however, said, “I am not aware of any court order against moving the children” and asserted, “If any such order is there it will be complied with.”

Varghese said after the orphanage applied for the renewal in 2020, the government "neither renewed it nor even made any communication on that."

Diocesan officials have moved the court to get the license renewed, and that petition is pending before the court.

The orphanage is located on a prime 277-acre plot of land granted to the Church during the British colonial era.

According to Church officials, some people are trying to seize the property, backed by pro-Hindu groups and government officials.