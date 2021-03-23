X
India

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Police interrogate sisters after false allegations of breaking conversion laws

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas, Bhopal

Updated: March 24, 2021 04:17 AM GMT
Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

A video circulating in social media shows a nun and a student facing questioning from Hindu activists inside a train in India. (screengrab)  

Two Catholic nuns in northern India were forced to change out of their religious habits midway through a rail journey on March 19 and wear civilian clothes to protect themselves and two postulants with them from possible attacks by right-wing Hindu activists.

The young nuns and postulants had been taken to a railway police station the day before where they were interrogated for hours following accusations they were with the postulants to convert them.

They were released late on the same day after five hours of intense questioning following intervention from senior police and Church officials.

“Our sisters and the postulants were on their way to Rourkela," in the eastern state of Odisha, said Sister Usha Maria, Delhi provincial of the Sacred Heart Congregation (SH). The nuns were traveling "to drop the postulants off at their homes at the start of their summer holiday,”  she told UCA News on March 22.

As they reached Jhansi station in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, several Hindu youths questioned the nuns, asking if they were Christians and asked about the postulants who were in civilian clothes.

They told the youths that all of them were Christian since birth, but the Hindus accused the nuns of taking the postulants for religious conversion.

The youths then began causing a commotion and as the train reached Jhansi station at 6.30 pm some 150 youths gathered and accused the nuns of violating the state’s anti-conversion law.

A police officer called to the scene entered their compartment and told them to accompany him, even though they had valid documents.

Despite their protests, the policeman demanded they go to the local railway police station and forced them out of their compartment, Sister Maria said.

As they disembarked from the train the Hindu youths shouted abuse against them, she added.

