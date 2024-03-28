News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case

Carmelite Sister Mercy spent 51 days in jail in central Chhattisgarh state, may be released before Easter
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case

Activists and members representing the Christian community display placards as they take part in a peaceful protest rally against what they claim is an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb. 19. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 28, 2024 10:27 AM GMT
Updated: March 28, 2024 10:30 AM GMT

A top court in a central Indian state has granted bail to a Catholic nun who spent 51 days in jail after being blamed for the suicide of a schoolgirl.

Carmelite Sister Mercy, who goes by a single name, obtained bail from the Bilaspur High Court in Chhattisgarh state on March 28.

She was arrested on Feb. 7 in Ambikapur, a major township in Sarguja district, but failed to get bail from the local court.

“We are happy that the high court has granted bail to our sister,” said Sister Beena Therese, the provincial of Carmel Matha Province, Hazaribag.

Sister Mercy is still in Ambikapur jail and may be released in a day or two after completing legal formalities, she said.

“We are sure she will be with us for Easter. The top court order is a big relief for us,” Sister Therese told UCA News.

Police charged the nun with "aiding and abetting" the suicide of a grade six girl student at the Carmel School in Ambikapur, where the nun was a teacher.

Police claimed the girl, who hung herself at home, left a suicide note blaming the nun. However, Church leaders suspect the authenticity of the police version.

The nun was not even teaching the girl. She had caught the girl with three other students bunking classes and taken away their identity cards asking them to come along with their parents to the office the next day.

But when news of the suicide spread in town, some Hindu activists staged protests in front of the school, demanding the arrest of the nun and principal.

“We are sure the nun is innocent, and she will be vindicated in court,” said Father Lucian Kujur, director of education in Ambikapur diocese.

The priest said they were relieved after she was granted bail and were awaiting her release from jail.

Chhattisgarh is ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party and hardline Hindu groups often target Christians and their institutions.

The state witnessed unprecedented violence in 2022 and more than 1,000 indigenous Christians were driven out of their homes in the Bastar region.

It topped the list of states in the country where persecution against Christians recorded a sharp rise in the first 75 days of 2024 – from Jan. 1 to March 15, according to a report by the United Christian Forum (UCF), an ecumenical body that tracks incidents of persecution against the community.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Chhattisgarh recorded 47 anti-Christian incidents, including physical assault, social ostracization, and denying access to common water sources and even burial grounds.

Christians make up a mere 2 percent of the state’s more than 30 million people, about 80 percent of them Hindus.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Eusebios Naickamparambil of Parassala, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jigen Sun of Daming (Handan), China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastian Thekethecheril of Vijayapuram , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Arumachadath of Bhadravathi , India
Read More...
Latest News
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.