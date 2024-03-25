Indian Muslims on tenterhooks after court order on Islamic schools

An Indian court’s order declaring madrasas or schools imparting Islamic religious teachings as violative of the principles of secularism enshrined in the country’s constitution may snowball into a controversy ahead of the general election.

The Allahabad High Court on March 22 declared northern Uttar Pradesh state’s Madarsa Education Act, 2004, as “unconstitutional,” which essentially bans madrasas in India's most populous state.

Muslims form 19.26 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s 200 million.

The top court in the state has asked the provincial government to accommodate the madrasa students in the formal schooling system.

“We are studying the judgment. Our legal team is vetting all the legal options to appeal in the Supreme Court,” said Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board.

He, however, said that if relief is not forthcoming “then a problem will arise for teachers, staff, students and their families,” who are depending on madrasa education.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number (80 of 543) of members to India’s Lok Sabha or lower house of parliament. The state is infamous for religious polarization and its chief minister is Yogi Adityanath — a radical Hindu monk-turned-political leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Muslims have been at the receiving end of a decades-old campaign to construct a new Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the demolition of a medieval-era mosque. Hindu hardliners are also targeting two other equally old mosques in the state — Mathura and Varanasi — claiming they were “originally Hindu temples.”

The ban on madrasas may further distance Muslims from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP ahead of a crucial general election. But it could also aid in further consolidating their Hindu support base.

Modi’s rule since 2014 has ensured the consolidation of “Hindu nationalist politics” in northern India, especially Uttar Pradesh.

The Allahabad High Court order came on a writ petition filed by a lawyer Anshuman Singh Rathore, who challenged the constitutionality of madrasas arguing they failed to provide universal and quality school education to all the children and thus violated “the fundamental rights of the students.”

The ruling party sympathizers said there was no religious discrimination involved in the petition or the order. The Modi government was only undoing historical wrongs committed in the name of “minority appeasement” by previous governments.

Rakesh Tripathi, a BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, said the party is “not against madrasas” but was concerned about the quality of education being imparted to Muslim students.

“We are against such discriminatory practices. The government will decide on further action after going through the court’s order,” he said.

Javed said there are 16,500 recognized, 560 aided and 8,500 unrecognized madrasas in UP. Over 200,000 students study in them and some 10,000 teachers are employed.

“Where will these students go... I am also worried about the fate of the teachers,” he said.

Islam is the second largest religion in India, with 14.2 percent of the country's 1.4 billion people, or 211.16 million followers.

BJP leaders say instead of calling themselves “minorities,” Muslims should see themselves as the “second majority religious group.”

But as some independent analysts point out, the pro-Hindu BJP could be wary of a “Muslim votes consolidation” in favor of rival Congress across the country, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh where they have high numbers.

The BJP was humbled by the Congress in the May 2023 provincial assembly polls in the southern state of Karnataka,

"One major factor that led to the BJP's defeat in Karnataka was Muslim consolidation in favor of Congress. Congress gained in votes handsomely in Muslim-dominated pockets," according to political analyst Vidyarthi Kumar.

Nine Muslims won on the Congress ticket while the party gained 67 seats in constituencies where the minority community formed 20-25 percent of the total voters, he pointed out.

A repeat Muslim consolidation went in favor of the Congress in southern Telangana state in the November 2023 polls, helping it to wrest power from a regional party in the state.

“A consolidation of Muslim votes may not be possible at the national level as the community is scattered. But in some states, this might affect the BJP’s victory prospects,” agreed West Bengal-based analyst Ramakanto Shanyal.

The court decision may come in handy in keeping Muslims on tenterhooks in the middle of an election campaign, dominated by Modi and his BJP who are seeking a third consecutive term in office.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.