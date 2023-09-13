Indian minority leaders hail arrest of cow vigilante

Monu Manesar has figured in many religious conflicts in the northern states of Haryana and Rajasthan

Devotees pray to cows during Gai Puja - cow worship - in Amritsar in Punjab state on Nov 8, 2016. Between 2012 and 2022, at least 82 cases of cow-related violence were reported in the country, claiming 45 lives and hurting 145 others. (Photo: AFP)

Indian police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of spreading violence against India’s Muslims in the name of protecting the cow, which leaders of religious minorities said shows administrative commitment to justice.

Mohit Yadav, also known as Monu Manesar, was arrested in the northern state of Haryana on Sept. 12 for allegedly uploading “objectionable and inflammatory” comments under a fictitious name on a social media platform.

The cow is a revered animal in Hinduism and Manesar leads a cow vigilante group in Mewat district in Haryana.

Media and police have named him in several religious conflicts in the northern state of Haryana and its neighboring Rajasthan.

He routinely posts videos on social media, showing attacks on Muslim cattle traders and their trucks, and is a suspect in several murder and riot cases.

Several such cow vigilante groups operate in India, said A.C. Michael, national coordinator of the United Christian Forum, a New Delhi-based ecumenical organization.

They "are becoming a serious threat to the secular fabric of our country” as they promote hatred against religious minorities such as Christians and Muslims, Michael told UCA News on Sept. 13.

Michael, an office-bearer of the United Christian Front, which keeps track of violence against Christians in India, expressed hope that the arrest does not become "an eye wash.”

Muhammad Arif, chairperson of the Centre for Harmony and Peace, an NGO based in northern Uttar Pradesh, told UCA News that he hoped the arrest would "be the start of government doing justice to the victims of cow vigilante groups.”

“Most victims [of cow vigilante groups] are Muslims who now live in constant fear of being attacked in the name of a cow,” he said.

The arrest “is the need of the hour” to send a positive message that “no one is above the law of the land,” Arif added.

Manesar, who is popular on social media because of his violent activities, denies all the charges against him.

At least six people, including a Muslim cleric, were killed in the sectarian clash in Nuh district in Haryana in July this year.

In a video message ahead of the violence, Manesar urged Hindus to "participate in large numbers."

Manesar is reported to be a member of the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal (Brigade of Lord Hanuman).

He and 21 others were accused in the murder case of two Muslim cattle traders in Rajasthan in February.

According to police, the Muslim traders were set on fire by cow vigilantes after branding them as cow smugglers.

After the gruesome murder of the two Muslims, police in Rajasthan state, ruled by the Congress party, launched a manhunt to trace him.

However, he took shelter in Haryana, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which leads the federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haryana police arrested Manesar was handed over to the Rajasthan police.

Between 2012 and 2022, at least 82 cases of cow-related violence were reported in the country, claiming 45 lives and hurting 145 others seriously, wrote K. P. Singh, former head of police in Haryana, in an article in The Tribune newspaper on Aug. 1.

Cow slaughter is banned in many Indian states, including Rajasthan and Haryana.

Cow vigilantism gained widespread attention after Mohammad Akhlaq, a Muslim farmer in Uttar Pradesh, was lynched. He was falsely accused of possessing beef in his house in September 2015.

