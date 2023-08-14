Indian minority activists hail strict punishment for mob lynching

At least 45 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed in 82 cases of violence by 'cow vigilante' groups in the past decade

One of the four villagers from the lowest Dalit caste attacked by Hindu 'cow vigilantes' is treated in a hospital in Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat on July 27, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Rights activists from India's Christian and Muslim communities have welcomed a new bill that proposes harsh punishment for those involved in mob lynching incidents that have targeted religious minorities.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah on Aug. 11 announced a complete overhaul of the colonial-era criminal laws to include maximum punishment for crimes like mob lynching and rape of minors.

Mob lynching has now been defined as murder in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (legal code), 2023 Bill, which will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It prescribes a minimum of seven years in jail and a maximum punishment of the death penalty for the crime.

The IPC, introduced by the British colonial rulers in 1860, has been the bedrock of India’s criminal justice system ever since.

The proposed bill states that “when a murder is committed by a group of five or more persons and the same is done on the ground of race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief or any other ground, each individual in that group will face the death penalty or life imprisonment or a prison term of seven years or more.”

The IPC has no provision specifically provided for mob lynching as a criminal offense of serious nature.

“On the face of it, some of the new proposals, especially in the case of mob lynching, sound good,” said A. C. Michael, national coordinator of United Christian Forum, which keeps track of violence against Christians in India.

The Christian lay leader though said that the changes in law affecting communities of various beliefs should be studied properly before they are implemented.

The Catholic Church is against the death penalty for any crime. Its official stand is pro-life, considering life as a gift from God and believing God is the master of life.

The Church also believes in the transformation of even hard-core criminals.

Michael further said because of the historical background of the existing code, changes to the new code should be studied before they are enforced.

“The new law should not become a tool for law enforcement agencies to harass minorities and marginalized communities,” the lay Catholic leaders told UCA News on Aug. 14

He further pointed out that mobs of hardline Hindus have often targeted Christian churches and prayer meetings under the false allegation of religious conversion, which must stop.

India has been witnessing increased religious polarization since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014, said Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Centre for Harmony and Peace based in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Arif said Muslims have been the victims in the majority of mob lynching incidents.

The proposed bill is “highly commendable,” he said while hailing India's parliamentarians.

“But my concern is that there should be some mechanism to check if the law is implemented in the right spirit,” he added.

One of India’s earliest lynching cases was of Mohammad Akhlaq, a Muslim farmer in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. The elderly man was killed by a mob on suspicion of storing beef in his house in September 2015.

His killers and those behind similar lynching incidents were called ‘cow vigilantes,’ hardline Hindus who worship the cow as a holy animal.

Between 2012 and 2022, at least 82 cases of violence by cow vigilante groups have been reported in the country, claiming 45 lives and injuring 145 others, wrote K. P. Singh, a former top police officer from northern Haryana state, in an article published by The Tribune newspaper on Aug. 1.

The latest incident was reported on Aug. 12 in the northeastern state of Assam, also ruled by the BJP.

Hipzur Rahman was allegedly put to death by a mob on suspicion of theft. Media reports said the Muslim man was thrashed to death and police have arrested six suspects.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India condemned the rise in mob lynching cases and sought a separate law to ensure severe punishments.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom in 2019 condemned what it called the Indian government's "allowance and encouragement of mob violence against religious minorities."

In its report, the US commission called on the Indian government to "take concrete actions that will prevent this kind of violence and intimidation."

