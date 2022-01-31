X
India

Indian minorities laud court order on interfaith marriage

A top court in Madhya Pradesh says no moral policing can be allowed when two adults are willing to stay together

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 31, 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2022 11:27 AM GMT

Indian minorities laud court order on interfaith marriage

An Indian bride with her hands decorated with henna paste waits for the marriage ceremony. (Photo: AFP)

An order by a top court in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh upholding an interfaith marriage has been welcomed by minority communities.

The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court confirmed the rights of a Hindu woman married to a Muslim man while preventing the government from criminalizing the marriage by invoking the anti-conversion law.

The order delivered on Jan. 28 was welcomed by Father Maria Stephen, public relations officer of the Catholic Church in Madhya Pradesh, and Maulana Umar Quasim, a Muslim cleric.

Judge Nandita Dubey's order came in response to a habeas corpus petition by Gulzar Khan seeking custody of his wife who had been confined in a house by her parents and other relatives after they were informed of their marriage and her religious conversion. 

The court in its order held the young woman was a grown-up and had willingly married a person after converting to Islam. “She has made a categorical statement that she was never forced into conversion and whatever she has done was as per her own wishes,” it said.

The government’s lawyer had sought that the marriage should be declared “null and void” as it was not legally tenable under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

The court has rightly pointed out that two adults irrespective of their religion can marry and stay together or even in a live-in relationship

The court, however, disagreed with the government, saying the couple was adult and “no moral policing” can be allowed when they wanted to stay together whether by way of marriage or in a live-in relationship.

It further directed the police to ensure the woman’s safe return to her husband and protection from any troubles by her family members in the future.

“We appreciate the court for its bold stand in upholding the constitutional provisions that allow any major person irrespective of religion to marry and stay together,” Father Stephen told UCA News.

He said the anti-conversion law passed by the state government was against the individual citizen’s fundamental rights guaranteed under the Indian constitution.

“It is really a welcome judgment,” Maulana Quasim told UCA News. “The court has rightly pointed out that two adults irrespective of their religion can marry and stay together or even in a live-in relationship.” 

