Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters

Protesters gather in national capital New Delhi to mark two years of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Indian Christian and Muslim leaders have hailed a Supreme Court judgment directing a refund of fines collected by the Uttar Pradesh state government from those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Bill.

The fines amounting to 2.24 million rupees (US$29,900) were imposed on more than 800 protesters alleging they had damaged public property during the nationwide agitation in 2019.

In a landmark judgment, the apex court directed authorities in the northern state to refund the entire amount, saying the proceedings were contrary to the law and cannot be sustained.

The state authorities were pushed on the back foot after being accused by the apex court of being the "complainant, adjudicator and prosecutor" and arbitrarily recovering the fines from elderly people over 90 years of age, women, students and activists.

The authorities had accused these protesters of vandalizing public property while participating in protests held nationwide against a legal amendment to the citizenship law that was based on religion and discriminatory.

The controversial bill sought to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship. The bill relaxed the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to six years for these migrants but excluded Muslims.

The Supreme Court order needs to be hailed on several counts, particularly for nailing the arbitrary manner in which the Uttar Pradesh government responded to legitimate protests

Protesters across the country felt this violated the Indian constitution’s Article 14 assuring the fundamental right to equality to all persons irrespective of religion, gender or caste.

“The Supreme Court order needs to be hailed on several counts, particularly for nailing the arbitrary manner in which the Uttar Pradesh government responded to legitimate protests,” said Father Cedric Prakash, a Jesuit human rights activist.

He also lauded the apex court for upholding the democratic right of citizens to dissent and protest.

“The Supreme Court accused the Yogi Adityanath government [in Uttar Pradesh] of being complainant, witness, prosecutor and the attacher of properties, all rolled in one ... call all this as blatantly illegal,” Father Prakash told UCA News.

Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Center for Harmony and Peace, called it “a historic judgment because the CAA bill passed by the federal government was a violation of human rights targeted at a particular community which was totally unjust and uncalled for.”

Arif, whose organization is based in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city, said that imposing fines on anti-CAA protesters was part of “a hidden agenda of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to transform India into a Hindu nation by excluding Muslim communities.”

The Muslim leader said that by dividing alleged migrants into Muslims and non-Muslims, the bill sought “to enshrine religious discrimination into law, contrary to our long-standing, secular constitutional ethos."