X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters

Apex court orders the refund of penalties recovered by the Uttar Pradesh government claiming damage to public assets

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: February 22, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
4

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
5

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
6

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
7

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
8

Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit

Feb 21, 2022
9

Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians

Feb 21, 2022
10

Pallium bestowed on Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters

Protesters gather in national capital New Delhi to mark two years of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Indian Christian and Muslim leaders have hailed a Supreme Court judgment directing a refund of fines collected by the Uttar Pradesh state government from those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Bill.

The fines amounting to 2.24 million rupees (US$29,900) were imposed on more than 800 protesters alleging they had damaged public property during the nationwide agitation in 2019.

In a landmark judgment, the apex court directed authorities in the northern state to refund the entire amount, saying the proceedings were contrary to the law and cannot be sustained.

The state authorities were pushed on the back foot after being accused by the apex court of being the "complainant, adjudicator and prosecutor" and arbitrarily recovering the fines from elderly people over 90 years of age, women, students and activists.

The authorities had accused these protesters of vandalizing public property while participating in protests held nationwide against a legal amendment to the citizenship law that was based on religion and discriminatory.

The controversial bill sought to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship. The bill relaxed the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to six years for these migrants but excluded Muslims.

The Supreme Court order needs to be hailed on several counts, particularly for nailing the arbitrary manner in which the Uttar Pradesh government responded to legitimate protests

Protesters across the country felt this violated the Indian constitution’s Article 14 assuring the fundamental right to equality to all persons irrespective of religion, gender or caste.

“The Supreme Court order needs to be hailed on several counts, particularly for nailing the arbitrary manner in which the Uttar Pradesh government responded to legitimate protests,” said Father Cedric Prakash, a Jesuit human rights activist.

He also lauded the apex court for upholding the democratic right of citizens to dissent and protest.

“The Supreme Court accused the Yogi Adityanath government [in Uttar Pradesh] of being complainant, witness, prosecutor and the attacher of properties, all rolled in one ... call all this as blatantly illegal,” Father Prakash told UCA News.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Center for Harmony and Peace, called it “a historic judgment because the CAA bill passed by the federal government was a violation of human rights targeted at a particular community which was totally unjust and uncalled for.”

Arif, whose organization is based in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city, said that imposing fines on anti-CAA protesters was part of “a hidden agenda of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to transform India into a Hindu nation by excluding Muslim communities.”

The Muslim leader said that by dividing alleged migrants into Muslims and non-Muslims, the bill sought “to enshrine religious discrimination into law, contrary to our long-standing, secular constitutional ethos."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
India snubs UN experts' criticism of probe against journalist
India snubs UN experts' criticism of probe against journalist
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Sri Lankan Catholics protest repression of civil society
Feb 22, 2022
Anger as Pakistan proposes stricter cybercrime law
Feb 22, 2022
Indian minorities hail Supreme Court relief for protesters
Feb 22, 2022
Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt
Feb 22, 2022
Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta
Feb 22, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vietnam state officials interrupt Mass celebrated by Hanoi archbishop

Vietnam state officials interrupt Mass celebrated by Hanoi archbishop
ExLefebvrists get exemption from Old Mass restrictions

Ex-Lefebvrists get exemption from Old Mass restrictions

Ukrainian religious leaders step up appeals for peace

Ukrainian religious leaders step up appeals for peace
Spains Catholic bishops move tepidly to audit abuse cases

Spain’s Catholic bishops move tepidly to “audit” abuse cases
Vatican sets theme for 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Vatican sets theme for 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.