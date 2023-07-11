News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indian minister blames priest for protest after boat mishap

Catholic priest refutes allegation, says minister trying to hide failure as one fisherman dead, three missing in tragedy off Kerala coast

Indian minister blames priest for protest after boat mishap

In this photograph taken on May 7, people carry out a rescue operation at the site of a boat accident in Tanur, in the Malappuram district of India's southern Kerala state. Another boat capsized on July 10 and one fisherman died and three others went missing off the Arabian seacoast in the southern state. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 11, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

Updated: July 11, 2023 12:59 PM GMT

An archbishop visiting his Catholics after a boat tragedy in southern India took a political turn when a communist leader accused Church officials of instigating local people against the Kerala state government.

Archbishop Thomas J Netto of Trivandrum visited the victims’ families after a boat capsized in the Arabian seacoast on July 10, resulting in the death of a fisherman and three others going untraced.

Police said they have fished out the body of Kunjumon (42) while searches are on to trace three others, Robin (42), Biju (48) and Biju (55). All of them, identified only by their first names, are fishermen.

All involved in the accident belong to Archbishop Netto’s Thiruvananthapuram (formerly Trivandrum) Latin rite archdiocese.

“The archbishop offered his prayers and support to them,” said Father Eugine H Pereira, vicar general of the archdiocese who accompanied the prelate.

However, V. Sivankutty, the state’s education minister, who visited the area accused the vicar general of instigating the locals against the Communist-led government in Kerala.

The minister’s allegation came soon after local people, including women and children, protested before him, accusing the state government of inaction in locating the missing fishermen.

They stopped Sivankutty and two of his ministerial colleagues from reaching the seacoast to take stock of the rescue operations.

The protesters criticized the Communist government for its failure to rebuild a fishing harbor in Muthalapozhi, where the boat capsized.

“In the past 10 years, at least 75 fishermen have died due to the faulty construction of the harbor,” Father Pereira said.

“If the government had rebuilt the harbor as promised, the current accident could have been avoided,” the priest added.

Sivankutty, on the other hand, accused Father Pereira of instigating the crowd against the government.

But Father Pereira said the allegation was baseless.

“As the Archbishop and I reached the site, the ministers and others were on their way back and, seeing us, Sivankutty accused me of instigating the crowd,” Father Pereira told UCA News on July 11.

"But I did not respond to him," he said.

Father Pereira is at loggerheads with the Communist government after he led a 140-day protest against the multi-billion dollar Adani Vizhinjam Port on the Arabian seacoast in Trivandrum in 2022.

The Vizhinjam port site is about 40 kilometers south of the Muthalapozhi harbor.

The project is expected to be a game changer for India as 80 percent of transshipments to India will arrive at Vizhinjam.

Currently, India depends on ports in Colombo, Singapore and Dubai.

The archdiocese and its priests took part in the protest, which was called off on Dec. 6, 2022, after it turned violent. 

Fishermen opposed the project, alleging that the coastal erosion is leading to the submergence of close to 500 houses.

They also feared the port would rob them of their daily bread.

“It is totally wrong to accuse me of the public protest against the government’s failure to address public issues,” Father Pereira said.

 “The minister was targeting me for no fault,” he added.

Father Pereira said the minister was attempting to escape legitimate questions on the promises his government had made for the welfare of local fisher people.

Jayapalan Joseph Rozario, a social worker among fishermen, denied the minister’s allegations against the priest, saying, “It is totally wrong to blame Father Pereira for the public protest.”

“It was the natural response of the fishermen after they lost four among them because of the government’s failure to fulfill its promises,” Rozario told UCA News.

V. D. Satheesan, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, termed the minister’s allegations against Father Pereira as “inappropriate and inflammatory.” 

Satheesan demanded a public apology from the minister.

