Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood

Meanwhile, Indian Catholics are seeking spiritual comfort as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the country.

Catholics across India have started a month-long rosary recitation to seek divine intervention to save the country. The spiritual campaign is in response to Pope Francis’ call for a prayer marathon throughout the month of May, which is dedicated to Mother Mary.

Family members embrace amid the burning pyres of Covid-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi on April 26. (Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP)

India has registered more than 21 million coronavirus cases and over 230,000 deaths, while infections and deaths continue to break records every day.

The Archdiocese of Ranchi in the eastern state of Jharkhand has been providing free lunches to the poor hit by the pandemic. It aims to increase the daily number of lunches from 300 to 2,000.

In Islamic Pakistan, Christian nurses are increasingly vulnerable to abuses by Muslims who exploit the country’s draconian blasphemy law to persecute them.

In the latest case on April 27, Muslim nurses at a mental hospital in Lahore city occupied a chapel used for Sunday liturgy and accused a Christian nurse of committing blasphemy by sending objectionable prayer videos on WhatsApp.

Christian staff nurse Maryam Lal (left) and Catholic nursing student Newsh Arooj were arrested on blasphemy charges in Faisalabad last month.(Photo supplied)

The nurse was forced to go on a month’s leave. It was the third case this year targeting Christian nurses for blasphemy in Pakistan.

The accusations have increased deep insecurity among nurses. Christian families have been urging their daughters to avoid talking about religion in hospitals to ensure they are not targeted.

A tragic boat accident left 26 people dead, and several others injured in Bangladesh. A speedboat carrying 30 passengers overturned after hitting an anchored vessel laden with sand on the Padma River, one of the country’s largest rivers, early on Monday.

Despite Bangladesh being under a strict lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, speedboats were transporting passengers illegally.

Police officers inspect a speedboat that collided with a vessel transporting sand, killing at least 26 people, in Madaripur on May 3. (Photo: AFP)

A low-lying delta country, Bangladesh is crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers and waterways that provide for cheap mode of transport for people and goods.

However, fatal accidents and deaths are very common, largely due to lax rules, inadequate oversight, poor safety standards and overcrowding. More than 2,000 people have died in dozens of maritime accidents in Bangladesh in recent times.

A senior church leader in Indonesia has called for peace amid an escalation in deadly violence between the military and ethnic rebels in Christian-majority and conflict-torn Papua province.

A low-scale insurgency for independence from Indonesian rule has been going on for decades, triggering heavy-handed responses that have left thousands of civilians dead.

Police pallbearers carry the coffin of one of their officers in Mimika after he was killed in a gun battle in Indonesia's restive Papua region between police and separatist rebels. (Photo: Saldi Hermanto/AFP)

Amid a recent upsurge, the government declared two Papuan rebel groups — the West Papua National Liberation Army and the Free Papua Movement — as terrorists on April 29 following the killing of the Papua Intelligence Agency chief by rebels.

Father Marthen Kuayo, apostolic administrator of Timika Diocese in Papua, has urged the military and rebels “to show restraint and observe a ceasefire in order to find a dignified, humane, open and respectful solution together.”

The Catholic Church and Caritas in Timor-Leste have joined hands to build houses for victims of recent flash flood and landslides.