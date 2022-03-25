News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian journalists demand halt to hatred against Muslims

Public statement calls on the country's top constitutional institutions to act now

Indian journalists demand halt to hatred against Muslims

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against Hindu hardliners calling for mass killings of minority Muslims in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 25, 2022 09:27 AM GMT

Leading media figures have urged India’s top constitutional bodies “to step in and uphold their mandate” amid rising threats to religious minorities, especially Muslims.

They issued a statement condemning the alarming rise in “open calls from various quarters for attacks on India’s religious minorities, especially Muslims” and said that “silence is not an option.”

Senior journalist and writer Mrinal Pande, N. Ram, former editor-in-chief of English daily The Hindu, R. Rajagopal, editor of The Telegraph, and Vinod Jose, executive editor of Caravan magazine, were among the 28 media persons who signed the March 23 statement.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Sometimes the occasion is an election, at other times it is a political gathering, a so-called Dharam Sansad [religious parliament], or a controversy over clothing, or even the screening of a movie,” they stated, adding that “these calls for violence — which have been widely reported in the media — have been met with a cold and calculated silence from the country’s top leaders.”

Referring to the latest controversy in Karnataka state over the hijab or veil worn by Muslim girls, the journalists highlighted the systematic hate being propagated against Muslims under the pretext of Covid-19, including calls by legislators for their socioeconomic boycott.

“Disturbingly, the term ‘corona jihad’ was fabricated and amplified by sections of the media establishment,” they said.

"Only prompt and effective action by our constitutional, statutory and democratic institutions can challenge, contain and stop this disturbing trend"

Despite the open calls for violence or boycott of a community, the political executive appeared unwilling to discharge its constitutional obligation to act, thus strengthening the impression that offenders were above the law.

Against this backdrop, the media figures appealed to the president of India, the chief justices and other judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts, the election commission and other constitutionally provisioned and statutory bodies to ensure that such calls “do not translate into something unimaginably worse.”

They further sought an urgent response from the Press Council of India, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association, unions and associations of working journalists, and all media-related bodies to what they described as “the crisis at hand” caused by sections of the media allowing themselves to become conduits for hate speech.

“… it is clear that a dangerous hysteria is being built up countrywide to push the idea that ‘Hinduism is in danger’ and to portray Muslim Indians as a threat to Hindu Indians and to India itself. Only prompt and effective action by our constitutional, statutory and democratic institutions can challenge, contain and stop this disturbing trend,” the statement said.

Hindus make up nearly 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people, according to the national census of 2011. Muslims are the largest minority at 14.3 percent while Christians make up 2.3 percent of the population. Other minorities like Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Jews and Parsis are a minuscule and scattered presence.

Targeted attacks and hate campaigns against Muslims and Christians have increased since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in New Delhi in 2014.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Thousands flee after volcano erupts near Philippines capital Thousands flee after volcano erupts near Philippines capital
Ethiopian cardinal welcomes truce in Tigray region Ethiopian cardinal welcomes truce in Tigray region
Pope Francis consecrates Ukraine, Russia to Mary Pope Francis consecrates Ukraine, Russia to Mary
Vietnam priest faces laicization for exorcism Vietnam priest faces laicization for exorcism
New priests cheer Catholics amid Myanmar conflict New priests cheer Catholics amid Myanmar conflict
Sri Lanka harassing LGBTI activist, says UN body Sri Lanka harassing LGBTI activist, says UN body

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Francis calls NATOs military spending increase madness

Francis calls NATO's military spending increase "madness"

Pope Francis has denounced the West for responding to the war in Ukraine by increasing spending on NATO, though without actually naming the military alliance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.