India

Indian journalists demand halt to hatred against Muslims

Public statement calls on the country's top constitutional institutions to act now

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against Hindu hardliners calling for mass killings of minority Muslims in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Updated: March 25, 2022 09:27 AM GMT

Leading media figures have urged India’s top constitutional bodies “to step in and uphold their mandate” amid rising threats to religious minorities, especially Muslims.

They issued a statement condemning the alarming rise in “open calls from various quarters for attacks on India’s religious minorities, especially Muslims” and said that “silence is not an option.”

Senior journalist and writer Mrinal Pande, N. Ram, former editor-in-chief of English daily The Hindu, R. Rajagopal, editor of The Telegraph, and Vinod Jose, executive editor of Caravan magazine, were among the 28 media persons who signed the March 23 statement.

“Sometimes the occasion is an election, at other times it is a political gathering, a so-called Dharam Sansad [religious parliament], or a controversy over clothing, or even the screening of a movie,” they stated, adding that “these calls for violence — which have been widely reported in the media — have been met with a cold and calculated silence from the country’s top leaders.”

Referring to the latest controversy in Karnataka state over the hijab or veil worn by Muslim girls, the journalists highlighted the systematic hate being propagated against Muslims under the pretext of Covid-19, including calls by legislators for their socioeconomic boycott.

“Disturbingly, the term ‘corona jihad’ was fabricated and amplified by sections of the media establishment,” they said.

"Only prompt and effective action by our constitutional, statutory and democratic institutions can challenge, contain and stop this disturbing trend"

Despite the open calls for violence or boycott of a community, the political executive appeared unwilling to discharge its constitutional obligation to act, thus strengthening the impression that offenders were above the law.

Against this backdrop, the media figures appealed to the president of India, the chief justices and other judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts, the election commission and other constitutionally provisioned and statutory bodies to ensure that such calls “do not translate into something unimaginably worse.”

They further sought an urgent response from the Press Council of India, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association, unions and associations of working journalists, and all media-related bodies to what they described as “the crisis at hand” caused by sections of the media allowing themselves to become conduits for hate speech.

“… it is clear that a dangerous hysteria is being built up countrywide to push the idea that ‘Hinduism is in danger’ and to portray Muslim Indians as a threat to Hindu Indians and to India itself. Only prompt and effective action by our constitutional, statutory and democratic institutions can challenge, contain and stop this disturbing trend,” the statement said.

Hindus make up nearly 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people, according to the national census of 2011. Muslims are the largest minority at 14.3 percent while Christians make up 2.3 percent of the population. Other minorities like Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Jews and Parsis are a minuscule and scattered presence.

Targeted attacks and hate campaigns against Muslims and Christians have increased since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in New Delhi in 2014.

