X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Afghan women fear return of the Taliban, haunted by memories of their misogynist rule before 2001

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: July 21, 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2021 10:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
2

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
3

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
7

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
8

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
9

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
10

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Photographers pay homage to Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui in front of his portrait at Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu on July 20 after the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with Reuters news agency was killed covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Indian Jesuits in Afghanistan are not sure what is in store for them as the strife-torn nation slips into conflict as the United States winds down operations after almost 20 years of war.

“We will continue to accompany and give hope to the suffering people in whatever way is possible for us,” Father Jerome Sequeira, country head of the Jesuit mission in Afghanistan, told UCA News on July 19.

But with the Taliban making sweeping gains, fears of human rights and cultural abuses loom large.

Father Sequeira said “uncertainty and nervousness are very much palpable in the country” but we “are committed to our cause.”

The Jesuits came to Afghanistan in 2004 to join hands with the Afghans in rebuilding the war-ravaged nation through education.

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) stepped in to educate the youth, focusing on internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees from neighboring countries and other vulnerable sections of the host society.

Media reports quoted unnamed mothers as saying the Taliban could forcibly take away their young girls and marry them off to Taliban fighters.

In collaboration with local staff, the Jesuits trained more than 300 budding young teachers and through them were educating more than 25,000 young boys and girls in four provinces.

Young girls were major beneficiaries of the Jesuit mission in a country still haunted by memories of the Taliban’s misogynist rule before it was toppled in 2001,

Now, with their likely return, mothers and daughters are worried again.

Media reports quoted unnamed mothers as saying the Taliban could forcibly take away their young girls and marry them off to Taliban fighters.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In fact, some reports even referred to an order asking imams in Taliban-controlled areas to prepare a list of girls above the age of 15 and widows below 45 to be married off to fighters.

The return of the Taliban meant women can no longer even think of stepping out of their homes without being accompanied by a male member, independent observers said.

However, Taliban spokesperson Bismillahi Rehmani Raheem in a recent interview with magazine India Today brushed aside reports of women not getting proper treatment under its rule.

“We will give all the rights to the woman and people of Afghanistan that they deserve,” he said.

He also denied reports that the Taliban had imposed restrictions on the movement and employment of women, describing them as the handiwork of their “enemies” to defame them.

Besides education, Indian Jesuits have also been involved in livelihood interventions and providing durable solutions for a peaceful life in the war-ravaged country.

“We work in collaboration with local communities and government agencies helping victims of war and ethnic conflicts to live with dignity,” Father Sequeira said.

Our vision has been to reach out to the unreached and to take the road less traveled

It was never an easy task.

On June 2, 2014, suspected Taliban fighters abducted Father Alexis Prem Kumar, who was serving as the JRS director, while visiting a school in Herat province. The priest was released in February 2015.

The Jesuits’ links with Afghanistan goes back more than 400 years. In 1581, Mughal Emperor Akbar took along a Jesuit priest from Agra in northern India to Kabul.

A year later, in 1582, Jesuit Brother Bento de Goes stopped at Kabul on his way to China.

Neither of them stayed long. But the Indian Jesuits in present-day Afghanistan intend to stay even if US President Joe Biden may have set a deadline of Sept. 11 for his troops to fully withdraw from the country.

“Our vision has been to reach out to the unreached and to take the road less traveled,” Father Sequeira said.

Also Read

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
ASEAN lawmakers seek equal aid for migrants amid pandemic
ASEAN lawmakers seek equal aid for migrants amid pandemic
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia
A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia
Catholic rights activist receives international award
Catholic rights activist receives international award
China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
China, Myanmar named in US genocide report

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
First La Vang shrine in US gathers thousands of Vietnamese
Jul 22, 2021
Gunmen shoot dead radio commentator in Philippines
Jul 22, 2021
Dalit, tribal students face struggle in Indian schools
Jul 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid
Jul 22, 2021
Fresh hopes for peace in India's Nagaland
Jul 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

New Vietnam deacons expected to bring salvation
Jul 22, 2021
Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Miami Beach parish provides presence in aftermath of building collapse

Miami Beach parish provides presence in aftermath of building collapse
Cardinal Monsengwo buried with state honors

Cardinal Monsengwo buried with state honors
Restricting the Old Mass The Church is not an archipelago

Restricting the Old Mass: "The Church is not an archipelago"
Spanish monks living on borrowed time

Spanish monks living on borrowed time
Nathalie Becquart explains synodality

Nathalie Becquart explains synodality
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, You have the message of eternal life

Lord, You have the message of eternal life
Let all proclaim that our God brings us out of slavery

Let all proclaim that our God brings us out of slavery
Saint Bridget | Saint of the Day

Saint Bridget | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.