News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian inter-faith leaders slam attacks on tribal Christians

Displaced Christians given hard choice of abandoning their faith to get back their ancestral land

The inter-faith forum protest against attacks on tribal Christians in New Delhi on Jan. 8

The inter-faith forum protest against attacks on tribal Christians in New Delhi on Jan. 8. (Photo supplied)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: January 09, 2023 10:59 AM GMT

Updated: January 09, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

Some 300 people from different faith groups have joined for a prayer meeting on the side of a street in New Delhi to express solidarity with tribal Christians who were forced to flee their homes due to the violence in central India’s Chhattisgarh state.

Leaders from Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and Baháʼí faiths prayed with lighted candles on Jan. 8 asking the government to end violence against Christians for their refusal to recant their Christian faith.

The Delhi Archdiocese’s Commission for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue organized the program in front of its Sacred Heart Cathedral drawing attention to the plight of tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, who were forced to flee their homes due to the violence. 

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Non-Christian tribal groups, backed by right-wing fringe elements, are reportedly insisting that tribal Christians give up their faith and return to their traditional animist practices.

Nearly 18 villages in Narayanpur and 15 in Kondagaon were attacked, according to a fact-finding team.

The team, which visited the affected districts, said more than 1,000 people have been displaced due to the attacks and social boycotts which started in the second week of December in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state.

Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi extended his Church’s support to the victims and called on the federal and state governments to take immediate steps to bring the situation under control.

“The attack on tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh is an attack on Indian faith, culture and tradition,” said Hindu representative Goswami Sushil Maharaj, president of the Indian Parliament of Religions, while addressing the meeting.

He wanted the government to take appropriate action to end the violence.

Mohammad Salim Engineer, secretary-general of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said, “the people who attack other people in the name of religion do not belong to any religious groups.”

AK Merchant of Baháʼí Faith and Rabbi Ezekiel Malekar from Judaism also addressed the gathering, asking people to respect other faiths.

Church of North India Bishop Paul Swaroop, Auxiliary Bishop Deepak Tauro of Delhi and Father Vincent D’Souza, vicar-general of the archdiocese, joined the meeting.

Tension reportedly continues between two tribal groups — the minority tribal Christian community and the non-Christian indigenous people — in the state.

Chhattisgarh witnessed the second-highest number of documented attacks on Christians in India in 2021 and is one of the many states that has implemented anti-conversion laws.

A local Christian leader told UCA News that tribal Christians are told that if they want to be Christians, they need to move out of the villages or continue facing attacks in the villages.

After a lull, violence again started on Jan. 2 when a mob of about 50 people barged into the Sacred Heart Church in Narayanpur and vandalized its altar, crucifix, and statues. 

So far, 11 people have been arrested with police filing four separate cases. 

Some three decades ago, Hindu groups initiated a nationwide campaign titled Ghar Vapsi  (returning home) aiming to reconvert Christians to the Hindu religion claiming Hinduism is the common home and original religion of all Indians.

Though Christians comprise less than 2 percent of Chhattisgarh's 30 million population, right-wing Hindu groups claim the actual number is much higher.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The last pope of the Second Church? The last pope of the Second Church?
Philippine court acquits religious sisters of perjury charges Philippine court acquits religious sisters of perjury charges
Indian inter-faith leaders slam attacks on tribal Christians Indian inter-faith leaders slam attacks on tribal Christians
Indonesian Catholics seek resolution of community grievance Indonesian Catholics seek resolution of community grievance
Cambodian PM appoints lawyers to monitor rivals Cambodian PM appoints lawyers to monitor rivals
Muslim arrested for desecrating Catholic cemetery in India Muslim arrested for desecrating Catholic cemetery in India
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Palembang

Archdiocese of Palembang

The early history of the Catholic Church in South Sumatra began when Jesuit Father J. van Meurs arrived in 1887 in

Read more
Diocese of Chiang Rai

Diocese of Chiang Rai

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chiang Rai  is in the north-eastern region of the country, will

Read more
Diocese of Keningau

Diocese of Keningau

The Diocese of Keningau is located in the "Land Below the Wind" - north of Borneo Island - in the state of Sabah. When

Read more
Diocese of Can Tho

Diocese of Can Tho

In a land area of 13,423.10 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Can Tho city and three provinces of Bac

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.