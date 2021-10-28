X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed

Supreme Court says the state cannot get a free pass every time by citing security concerns

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: October 28, 2021 09:45 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2021 11:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
8

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
9

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
10

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed

The Indian government is accused of using Israeli spyware Pegasus for snooping on at least 300 prominent citizens. (Photo: YouTube)

The Supreme Court of India has formed an experts' committee to probe the federal government’s alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus to monitor the cellphones of political opponents, journalists and human rights activists.

The apex court order came on Oct. 27 after hearing petitions seeking an independent probe into reports of unauthorized surveillance surfaced in the media in July.

The three-member committee will be headed by Justice R.V. Raveendran, a retired Supreme Court judge. It has been directed to submit its report “expeditiously” by the end of this year.

“We thank the people and organizations who took this initiative to go to the Supreme Court and file the petition and appreciate the step taken by the highest court in this country,” Bishop Salvadore Lobo of Baruipur, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India’s Office for Social Communications, told UCA News.

Bishop Lobo said it was completely unethical to interfere with one's privacy. “We hope and pray that the apex court will be able to bring the truth to the country without any hurdle and interferences from the so-called people in power,” the prelate said.

The spyware developed by Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group is believed to have been used to target more than 300 Indian phone numbers including those of journalists, politicians, government officials and rights activists.

Violation of the right to privacy and freedom of speech, as alleged in pleas, needs to be examined

Pegasus was first heard of in 2019 when it was found to be used for hacking the phones of around 1,400 users globally, including 121 Indians.

A leaked list of the targeted phone users came to the knowledge of the media after it was accessed by Paris-based media non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, which shared it with 17 news organizations as part of the Pegasus Project.

India’s opposition parties led by the Congress party have been demanding an investigation into the serious violation of citizens’ right to privacy and breach of personal security.  

The ruling pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “unequivocally” denied all allegations and termed them as "over the top" and an "attempt to malign the Indian democracy."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The federal government in its affidavit to the Supreme Court declined to divulge if it had made use of Pegasus spyware, citing security reasons.

The court held that the government “cannot get a free pass every time by raising security concerns.”

Speaking to the media, Chief Justice N.V. Ramanna said: “Violation of the right to privacy and freedom of speech, as alleged in pleas, needs to be examined.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court’s decision to probe the Pegasus case was a vindication of the opposition parties' stand.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Oct 28, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Oct 28, 2021
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence
Oct 28, 2021
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Oct 28, 2021
Group seeks plastic bag ban in Philippines
Oct 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.