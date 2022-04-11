India

Indian govt urged to help students returning from Ukraine

Catholic leaders appeal to the federal government to let them complete medical studies in their homeland

Activists of the All India Students' Association hold a protest in New Delhi on March 2 seeking the safe evacuation of stranded Indian students in Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Published: April 11, 2022 09:26 AM GMT Updated: April 11, 2022 09:36 AM GMT

Sumel Aby Paul, a fifth-year Indian student of medicine who fled war-ravaged Ukraine, is worried about his future even though he continues to attend online classes.

He is among an estimated 25,000 students, most of them pursuing a degree in medicine in Ukraine, now left facing an uncertain academic future.

His father, journalist Paul Abraham, said: “I am totally clueless about the future of my son.”

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

The family had shelled out their last penny to make Aby a medical doctor while hoping he would be able to eventually settle the debt.

They had mortgaged their home and shifted to rented accommodation to fund his studies, Abraham told UCA News.

He has two children, Aby and a daughter who is married and settled. He was hoping that with only a year left for his son to complete his course, things would improve for them.

“Now, even if the war is over, it will not be safe for Indian students to return to Ukraine with India seemingly siding with Russia"

“We had high hopes but now everything looks shattered,” Abraham said. “Now, even if the war is over, it will not be safe for Indian students to return to Ukraine with India seemingly siding with Russia.”

There is a strong anti-India feeling among Ukrainians, Abraham said, hoping the Indian government will save the future of the affected students like his son by accommodating them in the country’s medical colleges.

India has 606 medical colleges with an annual intake of 92,065 students for the bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree courses.

Abraham strongly feels that only the federal government can save the day for families like his who cannot afford to raise any more funds for their children’s education.

Catholic leaders in India echoed his concern and expectations of the government.

The Global Catholic Congress, associated with the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church in India, appealed to the government to permit students who had returned from Ukraine to complete their studies in the country itself.

India has a shortage of 600,000 doctors and two million nurses, according to the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy based in the US

The youth wing of the organization has even undertaken a signature campaign to garner support for their demand. “This is an extraordinary situation where the future of some 25,000 students and their families is at stake,” said Sijo Ambatt, youth coordinator of the Global Catholic Congress.

Ambatt argued that if permitted by the government, these medical students could not only complete their courses but also serve as doctors in India, which faces a shortage of trained medical personnel.

India has a shortage of 600,000 doctors and two million nurses, according to the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy based in the US.

“We need to use the crisis situation to our advantage,” Ambatt said while revealing that many parents of students returning from Ukraine were contacting his organization, which would soon approach the government for an early resolution of the problem.

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, also joined the signature campaign urging the Indian government to allow affected students to continue their studies in their homeland.

Latest News