News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims

Christians of Dalit origin see the setting up of yet another study panel as a delay tactic, fear being tricked again

Dalit Christians protest against the discrimination they face in Kumbakonam Diocese in southern India in February 2021

Dalit Christians protest against the discrimination they face in Kumbakonam Diocese in southern India in February 2021. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 11, 2022 09:47 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2022 10:49 AM GMT

A Catholic Church official has welcomed the Indian government’s decision to appoint a commission to examine if Dalits who converted to Christianity or Islam can be accorded Scheduled Caste (SC) status.

The federal government in a notification issued on Oct. 6 announced the setting up of a three-member inquiry commission headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, to look into granting SC status, its implications and submit a report within two years.

However, Dalit Christian leaders dismissed this as a tactic to delay their recognition as SCs, the official name for former untouchables in the country.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The SC status will ensure them a share in the15 percent reserved quota in parliament and state legislatures, government jobs and education, at present extended only to Dalits belonging to Hindu, Sikh, or Buddhist religions

“It is a welcome move. We have to take it positively as it will give us an opportunity to highlight the issues plaguing our brothers and sisters,” Bishop Moses D Prakasam, a member of Indian Bishops’ Conference’s Office of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, told UCA News on Oct. 8.

Bishop Prakasam welcomed the appointment of Justice Balakrishnan who is a Dalit.

But R L Francis, president of the Poor Christian Liberation Movement (PCLM), felt the government seemed to want to delay the ongoing hearings of a batch of petitions in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of the religion criteria for inclusion as SCs. 

He said the commission was announced after the country’s top court told the government to submit its stand on extending constitutional benefits to Christians or Muslims of Dalit origin.

“The government was supposed to file its reply on the issue in the Supreme Court on Oct. 11. So there is no doubt that this is an attempt to keep the reservation issue hanging until the upcoming parliamentary polls in 2024,” he said.

Dalit leaders say there was no need for a third commission as the Ranganath Misra Commission in 2004 and Rajinder Sachar Commission in 2005 had recommended quotas and other benefits while observing that conversion to Christianity and Islam had not improved the socio-economic conditions of Dalit people.

Yet, Christians and Muslims of Dalit origin are denied the SC status on grounds that their religion does not follow the Indian caste system.

Political parties including India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also fear adverse reactions from existing SC communities whose quotas will have to be cut down to accommodate those from Christian and Muslim communities.  

“The government is certain to face a backlash in the elections if its grants our wish. So it made a clever political move and appointed the commission. By the time it submits its report, the election will be over,” Francis added.

The Federal Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the commission will examine the changes a Dalit person undergoes after converting to Christianity or Islam and the wider implications of including them in the SC category.

The ministry said the issue was “a seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question, and a definite matter of public importance.”

Dalits, who are former untouchables within the centuries-old Hindu caste hierarchy, have converted to Christianity and Islam over the past several decades, though in reality, the religions offer limited protection from age-old societal prejudices.

Government data shows that 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people belong to this socially deprived category. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians trace their origins to Dalit and tribal communities.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodia sacks agriculture minister amid floods Cambodia sacks agriculture minister amid floods
When silence can no longer be bought When silence can no longer be bought
Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims Indian govt to look into quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
A social development quest in Timor-Leste A social development quest in Timor-Leste
Priests demand fair trials in Indonesia’s Papua region Priests demand fair trials in Indonesia’s Papua region
Philippine hostage drama sparks prison reform call Philippine hostage drama sparks prison reform call
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.