Indian govt orders probe into minority scholarship scam

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council had demanded a thorough investigation into what it called a 'nationwide scam'

Indian students exhibit the model of 'Chandrayaan-3' during an exhibition at a school in Amritsar in northern Punjab state on Aug. 29. The federal government has instituted a probe into an alleged scam in the distribution of scholarships for minority students in the country. (Photo: AFP)

The Indian government has roped in its premier probe agency to inquire into an alleged scam in the distribution of scholarships for minority students, including Christians, across the country.

Federal Ministry of Minority Affairs in its internal probe found illegal transfers of over 1.44 billion rupees (US$1,75,22,547) into the accounts of ineligible persons, instead of students from minority communities.

The scholarships were meant to help the students pursue education. Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians (Parsis) are recognized as minorities in India.

“It is a welcome step,” said Father Michael Pulickal, secretary to the Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, a regional bishops’ body in southern India.

The commission on Aug. 22 urged the government for a thorough probe into what it called a “nationwide scam.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Aug. 28 filed the First Information Report (FIR), containing essential information about the alleged crime, following a complaint from the Ministry of Minority Affairs which implemented the ambitious scheme.

The case is registered against unknown nodal officers, officials and executives of state-owned banks, among others.

“As of now, we do not know who are behind it. But one thing is certain: a well-knit, powerful lobby is behind it,” Father Pulickal told UCA News on Sept. 1.

The scam, according to the ministry’s internal findings, started in 2017 and lasted up to 2022.

The ministry said a total of 1,572 institutes were identified for evaluation and 830 of them were found either non-operational or fake. Many ineligible beneficiaries were shown as students and there were also non-existent schools.

It is certainly an organized crime as it occurred in 21 out of 28 states in the country, Father Pulickal observed.

The most unfortunate part of the scam is that it nipped “the future of thousands of poor minority children in the bud,” lamented the priest.

Hope, “the probe agency will put the culprits behind bars.”

The Ministry of Minority Affairs offers three scholarship schemes: pre-matric scholarships, post-matric scholarships, and merit-cum-means for the students of six minority communities.

The ministry made available the funds to students via Direct Benefit Transfer through the Public Financial Management System.

It is suspected that nodal officials and district-level agencies, in collusion with institutes, banks and cyber cafe owners siphoned off the funds.

“I would like to welcome the move to hand over the case to the CBI,” said A. C. Michael, a Christian leader based in New Delhi where the CBI filed the case.

At the same time, I hope it is not a ploy to wind up the scholarship scheme for minority groups, the former member of the Delhi state minority commission, told UCA News on Sept. 1.

“In our country, scamming is nothing new. But with a scam in the education of children, the future of the country is something I would not expect,” Michael added.

Christians make up 2. 3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people and more than 80 percent are Hindus.

