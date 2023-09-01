News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian govt orders probe into minority scholarship scam

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council had demanded a thorough investigation into what it called a 'nationwide scam'

Indian govt orders probe into minority scholarship scam

Indian students exhibit the model of 'Chandrayaan-3' during an exhibition at a school in Amritsar in northern Punjab state on Aug. 29. The federal government has instituted a probe into an alleged scam in the distribution of scholarships for minority students in the country. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 01, 2023 10:45 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

The Indian government has roped in its premier probe agency to inquire into an alleged scam in the distribution of scholarships for minority students, including Christians, across the country.

Federal Ministry of Minority Affairs in its internal probe found illegal transfers of over 1.44 billion rupees (US$1,75,22,547) into the accounts of ineligible persons, instead of students from minority communities.

The scholarships were meant to help the students pursue education. Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians (Parsis) are recognized as minorities in India.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is a welcome step,” said Father Michael Pulickal, secretary to the Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, a regional bishops’ body in southern India.

The commission on Aug. 22 urged the government for a thorough probe into what it called a “nationwide scam.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Aug. 28 filed the First Information Report (FIR), containing essential information about the alleged crime, following a complaint from the Ministry of Minority Affairs which implemented the ambitious scheme.

The case is registered against unknown nodal officers, officials and executives of state-owned banks, among others.

“As of now, we do not know who are behind it. But one thing is certain: a well-knit, powerful lobby is behind it,” Father Pulickal told UCA News on Sept. 1.

The scam, according to the ministry’s internal findings, started in 2017 and lasted up to 2022. 

The ministry said a total of 1,572 institutes were identified for evaluation and 830 of them were found either non-operational or fake. Many ineligible beneficiaries were shown as students and there were also non-existent schools.

It is certainly an organized crime as it occurred in 21 out of 28 states in the country, Father Pulickal observed.

The most unfortunate part of the scam is that it nipped “the future of thousands of poor minority children in the bud,” lamented the priest.

Hope, “the probe agency will put the culprits behind bars.”

The Ministry of Minority Affairs offers three scholarship schemes: pre-matric scholarships, post-matric scholarships, and merit-cum-means for the students of six minority communities.

The ministry made available the funds to students via Direct Benefit Transfer through the Public Financial Management System.

It is suspected that nodal officials and district-level agencies, in collusion with institutes, banks and cyber cafe owners siphoned off the funds.

“I would like to welcome the move to hand over the case to the CBI,” said A. C. Michael, a Christian leader based in New Delhi where the CBI filed the case.

At the same time, I hope it is not a ploy to wind up the scholarship scheme for minority groups, the former member of the Delhi state minority commission, told UCA News on Sept. 1.

“In our country, scamming is nothing new. But with a scam in the education of children, the future of the country is something I would not expect,” Michael added.

Christians make up 2. 3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people and more than 80 percent are Hindus.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope welcomed in Mongolia, sends peace message to China Pope welcomed in Mongolia, sends peace message to China
Mongolia missioners mull challenges to religious freedom Mongolia missioners mull challenges to religious freedom
Heavy rain, flooding affect thousands in the Philippines Heavy rain, flooding affect thousands in the Philippines
Dismay over China’s clampdown on folk religious practices Dismay over China’s clampdown on folk religious practices
First pope to visit tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia First pope to visit tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia
Indian govt orders probe into minority scholarship scam Indian govt orders probe into minority scholarship scam
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Territorial Prelature of Infanta

Territorial Prelature of Infanta

In a land area of 7,189 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the northern part of Quezon province, the

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Diocese of Kothamangalam

Diocese of Kothamangalam

Situated in the centre of Kerala, the eparchy of Kothamangalam with 4,800 square kilometers covers the taluks of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.