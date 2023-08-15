News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian floods, landslides kill 58, search on for missing

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the Himalayas

Indian floods, landslides kill 58, search on for missing

A security personnel carries the belongings of a villager from the site of a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in Solan district of India's Himachal Pradesh state on Aug. 14. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Dehradun

By AFP, Dehradun

Published: August 15, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

Updated: August 15, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

Rescuers searched Tuesday for people feared missing in floods and landslides that have killed at least 58 in India, including nine who died in the collapse of a popular temple.

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the Himalayas.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing its frequency and severity.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Fifty people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, with thousands more stranded after disruptions to roads, power lines and communication networks.

"As many personnel as possible are being deployed in relief and rescue work," state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement late Monday.

"Work will continue on a war footing to provide relief to the people."

Sukhu said earlier that up to 20 others were feared trapped under rubble after landslides, and appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid going near rivers.

Images from hard-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh showed bodies being pulled out of piles of dark earth that had crushed buildings and smashed roofs.

Railway lines were seen dangling in midair, the ground beneath them washed away.

At least nine people died when a landslide triggered the collapse of a Hindu temple in state capital Shimla, with officials fearing more were trapped underneath the rubble.

Sukhu said the state would scale down Tuesday's annual celebrations of Independence Day, which marks the end of the British colonial era, to concentrate on rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the Red Fort in New Delhi for his annual holiday address, said that recent natural disasters had caused "unimaginable troubles" for families across the country.

"I express my sympathies towards all of them and I assure them that state and central governments will work together," he told the crowd.

Yoga retreat 

At least eight more people have also been killed since Friday in neighboring Uttarakhand state.

Rescue teams there raced to remove debris after people were feared buried when heavy rainfall triggered landslides.

Five people were buried when a landslide hit a resort near the popular yoga retreat of Rishikesh on the banks of the river Ganges.

Several riverside towns and villages in both states were at risk of flash floods from the heavy rain forecast in the region.

The monsoon brings South Asia around 80 percent of its annual rainfall and is vital for both agriculture and the livelihoods of millions. But it also brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods.

Days of relentless monsoon rains killed at least 90 people last month, while the capital New Delhi saw the Yamuna river -- which snakes past the megacity -- record its highest levels since 1978.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

'Are you with the pope,' Vatican delegate asks Indian Church 'Are you with the pope,' Vatican delegate asks Indian Church
Police brutality leaves 20 hurt in Indonesia’s Papua Police brutality leaves 20 hurt in Indonesia’s Papua
Special Military Operation and Peace Special Military Operation and Peace
Vatican delegate's deportaion from India demanded Vatican delegate's deportaion from India demanded
Dozens feared dead in Myanmar landslides Dozens feared dead in Myanmar landslides
Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jayapura

Diocese of Jayapura

Jayapura diocese covers an area of 115,349 square kilometers comprising seven districts (Jayapura, Keerom, Jayawijaya,

Read more
Diocese of Sintang

Diocese of Sintang

In a land area of 62,103 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts in West Kalimantan province:

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.