Indian fishermen’s anti-port protest completes 100 days

Fisherfolk at Vizhinjam are determined to continue until their demands are met by the Kerala government

Archbishop Thomas Netto of Trivandrum (center) leading the protest of fishermen, who want the government to halt the construction of a port project in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

A Catholic archdiocese-backed protest of Indian fishermen demanding to protect their “life and livelihood” from an under-construction international seaport crossed 100 days on Oct. 27.

The protestors pushed aside police barricades and set ablaze a fishing vessel as they intensified their protest from land and sea simultaneously to seek the attention of the government towards what they termed as their “genuine demand for our survival.”

The protest was launched on July 20 against the multi-billion dollar Adani international seaport at Vizhinjam coast in southern Kerala state.

“We haven’t achieved anything substantially even as we entered the 100th day of our protest,” Father Michael Thomas, one of the conveners of the protest told UCA News on Oct. 27.

The slogan-shouting protestors including Catholic priests in their cassocks marched into the construction site to meet their counterparts who entered from the seaside despite heavy police security.

A minor scuffle broke out when the police tried to restrain the protestors.

“This protest has united the fishermen as one family above the political, religious, and other affiliations,” Father Thomas said while recalling the attempts being made to give it a communal color and divide the protestors on religious lines.

The Catholic Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum is leading the protest under the leadership of its bishops and priests.

“It has been going on peacefully despite provocations from different quarters and will be further intensified,” Father Thomas asserted.

The fishermen want that the government should rehabilitate the 500 families who lost their houses after the port construction started in 2015.

They also want subsidized kerosene supply and compensation for loss of livelihood.

But the real bone of contention between the protestors and the government is the demand to halt the port construction work for three months for a fresh social impact assessment study.

The government has constituted a four-member study panel but refused to accommodate a member from among the protestors, which led them to form a seven-member experts’ team to undertake a separate study.

Both sides have given three months' time to their panels to complete the impact study.

Meanwhile, the high court has ordered the police to remove the tent erected by the protestors close to the construction site.

“It is a peoples’ protest that cannot be easily suppressed. The port project will impact the life and livelihood of more than 50,000 fishermen in Vizhinjam and the adjoining coastal areas,” a Church leader actively involved with the fishermen said.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Kerala government is still trying to find a peaceful and amicable solution with the protesting fishermen.

