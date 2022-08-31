Indian fishermen to continue protests against port

Kerala government’s attempts to placate the protesting fisherfolk at Vizhinjam have failed so far

Archbishop Thomas Netto of Trivandrum (center) leading the protest of fishermen, who want the government to halt the construction of a port project in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

Catholic Church officials have refused to withdraw the protests against a port in the southern Indian state of Kerala in response to an appeal by the state’s chief minister.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijay announced in the state legislative assembly on Aug. 30 that his government was willing to constitute an expert team to study the concerns of fishermen and appealed them to call off their protests.

The fishermen along with their families led by bishops and priests from the Latin archdiocese of Trivandrum have been protesting against the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone project along the coast of Vizhinjam since July 20.

His government had met most of the protestors’ demands and there was no question of stalling the port project, Vijayan said.

“Our main demand was to stop the construction of the port and conduct an impartial study to assess its geological and social impact, but the government has not accepted it, and therefore, we are not going to call off our protests,” Father Michael Thomas, one of the conveners of the protests, told UCA News on Aug. 31.

The priest said the chief minister’s announcement was a mere “eyewash.”

The fishermen say the project endangers their livelihood and will displace them while also destroying the environment along the coast.

Around 500 families lost their homes and land which were submerged in the sea after the port construction commenced, Father Thomas said.

“We have not asked them to abandon the project, but we are only demanding to protect the interests of the fisher folk. If an impartial study that includes representatives of the fishermen finds our fears to be wrong we will stop the protests,” the priest added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court, while hearing a plea by Adani Ports on Aug. 29 said the construction work at Vizhinjam cannot be halted and any complaints against it will have to be raised at appropriate forums in a lawful manner.

The petitioner informed the court that construction at the site was disrupted for a fortnight due to the protests and sought the intervention of the court.

The Kerala government through its attorney informed the court that it would not allow the port work to halt.

“We will also become party to the petition and explain our position to the court,” Father Thomas said while reiterating that the protests are being conducted in a peaceful manner.

