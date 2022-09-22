News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest

Authorities in southern Kerala state wanted protest site at the Adani port project in Vizhinjam to be vacated by Sept. 21

A fisherman casts his net on the shore of the Arabian Sea at Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala on March 18

A fisherman casts his net on the shore of the Arabian Sea at Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala on March 18. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 22, 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2022 12:29 PM GMT

Indian fishermen protesting against a mega port project in southern Kerala state have refused to vacate the site in defiance of an order issued by the district authorities.

“We are ordered to vacate the venue of protest, but we have not complied with it,” Father Michael Thomas said while adding that they will challenge the eviction order in the high court, which is already seized of the matter

The protest against the Adani port project at Vizhinjam coast near capital Thiruvananthapuram entered its 65th day on Sept. 22. The fishermen and their families under the leadership of bishops and priests of the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum launched the indefinite protest on July 20.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Kerala High Court has ordered the state to ensure protection of the employees and laborers at the port construction site while the private firm moved a contempt petition alleging the state has yet to comply with the order.

Against this background, the district authorities ordered the protestors to remove their tent and vacate the site by Sept. 21 and present their case before an additional magistrate who signed the order.

 “We do not understand the legal wisdom behind issuing such an eviction order as the matter is under consideration of the state’s top court,” Father Thomas told UCA News on Sept. 22.

The high court has not stopped the protests so how can the district authorities do it, he asked.

“We will file a reply to the additional magistrate who issued the order. Simultaneously, we will challenge it in the high court,” Father Thomas explained.

He said the protest was a matter of survival for thousands of fishermen and their families, most of them Catholic. It has been gathering good support from Catholics across the state as also from other communities such as Muslims and secular peoples and organizations.

The protestors want that the government should stop the port work and undertake a fresh study to assess the environmental impact of the project launched in 2015.

The government agreed to do a fresh study but refused to stop the construction work.

The protesting fishermen and their families also want rehabilitation and resettlement of those who lost houses and are now living inside warehouses.

Meanwhile, a US-based researcher Dr. Clement Lopez, who was formerly with the University of Kerala, in a recently released study, dismissed the protest saying the construction of Vizhinjam International Seaport is not causing erosion along the coastline of Thiruvananthapuram.

His study had analyzed the pattern of shoreline changes along the coastline from 1985 onwards and other pre-requisites to dissect the real causative factors of beach erosion but, “found no correlation between the port project and the erosion along certain stretches of the coastline,” Lopez said.

The fisherfolk, however, dismissed the report saying the researcher was a supporter of the private firm and wanted to derail their protest.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism
Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial
Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era
The worrying aspects of an aging Japan The worrying aspects of an aging Japan
Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit
Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Its been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation

"It’s been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation"

An interview with Bill McKibben, one of the leading environmentalists in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.