News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian diocese surveys families for synod

Diocese of Alleppey in southern Kerala state has more than two dozen small Christian communities

Indian diocese surveys families for synod

The Diocese of Alleppey. (Photo: dioceseofalleppey.com)

Barb Fraze, OSV News

By Barb Fraze, OSV News

Published: March 18, 2023 05:09 AM GMT

Updated: March 18, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

An Indian diocese used its existing small Christian communities to train lay leaders to reach out to a wide variety of Catholics -- including broken families -- ensuring that everyone had a voice in the listening process for the upcoming Synod of Bishops on synodality. Some participants said they already have seen changes.

Almost 70% of parishes completed the initial reflection within three days, said Msgr. Joy Puthenveetil, vicar general of the Diocese of Alleppey.

"We have tried to let every family have the experience of the synod," he told OSV News in early March. "The process of listening is what is important for the synodal church."

Pope Francis and local bishops kicked off the listening and discernment process for the synod on synodality in October 2021; representatives of the world's bishops and others will meet at the Vatican this October and in 2024 to discuss the issues discovered in the diocesan and continental phases of the process, all aimed at promoting unity, participation and a joint commitment to mission.

The Diocese of Alleppey has more than two dozen small Christian communities, and leaders of those communities trained about 70 members of the diocesan synod team.

Synod leaders prepared handouts for each family, asking questions such as "Is the parish priest listening to you," as well as questions about their dreams for the church, said Msgr. Puthenveetil. Families responded anonymously and put their answers in the synod box in each parish.

"They expressed their honest opinions," said Msgr. Puthenveetil. Although some people gave examples of good things happening, others gave examples of priests who did not welcome people, he said.

To give parishioners a taste of the synodal process, each parish synod group collected and synthesized opinions and discussed the results with members of the small Christian communities in a one-day session.

Using the diocesan commissions -- such as education, family, youth, social justice and lay ministry -- the diocese also reached out to other groups.

"Educators have a great role in forming the community," Msgr. Puthenveetil said, so the diocese met with about 100 representatives of elementary, high school and college teachers, since the government was discouraging large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toward the end of the pandemic, the diocese created a social experience for elders, who shared their worries of being abandoned and concerns about changes in the mentality of new generations.

"They were very happy and recommended more experiences like that," said Msgr. Puthenveetil.

Alleppey Visitation Sister Janet Klappanakal, a lawyer, was among those who reached out to broken families. She said families' primary problems are money, followed by alcohol abuse.

Many of the families in the diocese are fisherfolk and, in the off-season, they do not earn money, she said. In addition, often a family spends the dowry given by the bride's family, then by the time the couple has one or two children, they are short of money. Sometimes the men start drinking; other times, they demand more money from the bride's family, she told OSV News.

In addition, she said, if the man is Christian and the woman is Hindu, sometimes the woman takes the children and returns to her family and begins going to the Hindu temple. This creates confusion for the children, she said.

Although the diocese already had offered counseling sessions to troubled families, since the synod listening process, they have begun offering a "school of parenting," under the auspices of the diocese's family commission.

Maria Genevieve Isaac works as a volunteer in the music ministry at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral and also assists the sacristan in the bishop's house. She said during the listening sessions, she was impressed by the priests and by Bishop James Anaparambil.

"It was their humble attitude to listen to the common laity, though holding a prestigious position. They were very thoughtful to know about our difficulties facing the ministry we are doing. The question that the church leader asked that impressed me was what we can do for the better functioning of the ministry, instead of imposing their decision and ideas," she told OSV News.

Before the listening process, only one man and one woman were allowed to sing during Communion, she said.

"There was a complaint about it by the congregation and from the other members in the choir. This was discussed in the (synodal listening) meeting, and we were provided more mics and cables, new song books so that all can see; we formed a WhatsApp group to share the songs so that all can learn the song and all were allowed to sing. We choose the songs only which all the members present know as well as (are) able to sing. Before it was not like this. So now it sounds very beautiful," she said.

Msgr. Puthenveetil said once results from all of Asia were consolidated, the priests gathered for a three-day consultation, since many of the answers involved priests. He said one concern was the need for more collaboration from the laity.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino bishop dies from heart attack Filipino bishop dies from heart attack
Cambodia celebrates return of stolen Angkor jewellery Cambodia celebrates return of stolen Angkor jewellery
Japan PM pledges aid to boost birthrate Japan PM pledges aid to boost birthrate
Indian diocese surveys families for synod Indian diocese surveys families for synod
A heart filled with scorn is a ticket to hell, pope says A heart filled with scorn is a ticket to hell, pope says
Portuguese Church highlights problems in abuse panel report Portuguese Church highlights problems in abuse panel report
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Changsha

Archdiocese of Changsha

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan, in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Diocese of Daet

Diocese of Daet

In a land area of 2,200.01 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Camarines

Read more
Diocese of Pyongyang

Diocese of Pyongyang

The Pyongyang diocesan territory has a land area of 42,939 square kilometers and covers Pyongyang city, and the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Ankang

Apostolic Prefecture of Ankang

According to the Pontifical Yearbook 2006, the diocesan territory covered an area of 25,000 sq. kilometers in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.