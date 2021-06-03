X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Indian diocese launches food aid for poor Covid patients

Ranchi Archdiocese distributes nutrition packets among patients of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: June 03, 2021 07:10 AM GMT

Updated: June 03, 2021 07:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians

May 31, 2021
2

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

May 31, 2021
3

Dalit Catholics angry over bishop appointment in India

Jun 1, 2021
4

Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children

Jun 2, 2021
5

Policeman's murder of Filipino grandmother sparks outrage

Jun 1, 2021
6

Malaysia imposes total lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge

May 31, 2021
7

US embassy in Vatican hoists rainbow flag

Jun 2, 2021
8

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
9

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
10

Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians

Jun 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian diocese launches food aid for poor Covid patients

Ranchi Archdiocese began distributing fruit and supplementary food packets to Covid-19 patients at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on June 2. (Photo supplied)

An archdiocese in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand has launched a service to distribute fruits and nutrition supplements to patients and their attendants hospitalized with Covid-19.

Ranchi Archdiocese last month distributed packed non-vegetarian lunch packets outside Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi said while inaugurating the latest initiative on June 2.

“The archdiocese has always a soft corner for the poor, the marginalized and the suffering. After the success of the previous project, it has now begun daily distribution of nutrition packets to over 300 patients hospitalized for Covid-19 in RIMS in Ranchi," he said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The hospital is frequented by the poorest of the poor and though meals are provided by the government, the patients do not have the means to avail of complementary food items like fruits, biscuits, fruit juices, mineral water and beaten rice.

“Seminarians of Ranchi Archdiocese and Ranchi Catholic youth will help deliver over 300 packets containing these items every day.”

Auxiliary Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi said the archdiocese's Catholic youth have been distributing cooked packed foods for over 800 needy persons every day for over a month outside RIMS and its surroundings.

Ranchi Archdiocese brought humanitarian aid, solidarity and consolation to people without regard to ethnicity, religion or caste

“However, the number of needy persons has been increasing very fast and it's becoming difficult to maintain social distancing, hence it was decided to alter the method of helping the poor by bringing supplementary food directly to the patients,” he said.

The archdiocese will soon launch a program to distribute dry rations of rice, pulses, potatoes, cooking oil, salt, spices and onions in portions that will last for two weeks for a family.

He emphasised that the Church is able to serve the poor only because many religious congregations and benefactors belonging to many faiths have been generously donating to the cause.

When India went into lockdown in March 2020, Ranchi Archdiocese brought humanitarian aid, solidarity and consolation to people without regard to ethnicity, religion or caste.

Related News

Their food kits last year — containing rice, legumes, soybeans and other ingredients — were distributed to over 50 disadvantaged families in the Dom Koch shanty and over 90 families in Kafur shanty.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's government has extended its lockdown to June 10 in view of the pandemic. On June 1, the state reported 14 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 4,991. It has 8,907 active cases, while 323,876 patients have recovered, according to state data. 

Also Read

Christian couple acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan
Christian couple acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women
Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women
Sri Lankan cardinal to sue ship owner over pollution
Sri Lankan cardinal to sue ship owner over pollution
Indian priests told not to violate pandemic restrictions
Indian priests told not to violate pandemic restrictions
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Media fined for breaching Cardinal Pell's trial gag order in Australia
Jun 4, 2021
Christian couple acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan
Jun 4, 2021
European Parliament to vote on right to abortion
Jun 4, 2021
Hong Kong democracy leader arrested on Tiananmen anniversary
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021

Features

More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
Sex slavery shackles impoverished Philippine children
Jun 2, 2021
Sri Lanka faces ecological disaster from burning ship
Jun 1, 2021
Catholics pray as pandemic spreads fear, panic and pain in Nepal
Jun 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Think in terms of love

Think in terms of love

Vatican foreign minister expresses hope for Lebanon summit

Vatican “foreign minister” expresses hope for Lebanon summit
Haitis bishops strongly oppose constitutional referendum

Haiti’s bishops strongly oppose constitutional referendum
Catholic teachers in Burkina Faso concerned about student strikes

Catholic teachers in Burkina Faso concerned about student strikes
US Church leaders bless LGBTQ Catholics at start of Pride month

US Church leaders bless LGBTQ Catholics at start of Pride month
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 4 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to answer the prayers of others in their times of need

Lord, help us to answer the prayers of others in their times of need
Let true love blossom between parents and children

Let true love blossom between parents and children
Saint Francis Caracciolo | Saint of the Day

Saint Francis Caracciolo | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.