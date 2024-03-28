News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple

The couple was allegedly assaulted by a priest attached to Mangalore diocese during a pastoral visit
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple

Priests in Mangalore diocese attend a meeting on March 20. (Photo: dioceseofmangalore.com)

Bijay Kumar Minj
Published: March 28, 2024 10:35 AM GMT
Updated: March 28, 2024 10:40 AM GMT

A diocesan official in a southern Indian state has denied discriminatory treatment of an elderly Catholic couple after they filed a police complaint against a priest for allegedly manhandling them last month.

Gregory Monteiro and his wife, Philomena Monteiro, have alleged the Catholic community in Mangalore diocese in Karnataka has stopped interacting with them after they filed a police complaint of assault against Father Nelson Olivera on Feb. 29.

The couple has claimed that they were removed from social media groups connected to the diocese.

They have also accused the diocese of shielding the accused priest by exerting pressure on the police to weaken the case.

“It is baseless and there is no truth in their statements. The Church has never asked them to stop coming for the services nor has any parishioner had any problems with them,” Ronald Castelino, public relations officer of Mangalore diocese, told UCA News.

Castelino said that “the matter is under investigation by police and the diocese.”

As far as their removal from social media groups, Castelino said the diocese does not run any social media group nor has “any control over it.”

The diocese had removed Father Olivera from the pastoral ministry temporarily following a quarrel with the elderly couple during a pastoral visit on Feb. 29. 

A video clip showed Father Olivera arguing with the couple and assaulting them.

The couple and the priest had a difference of opinion and the couple reportedly told the priest not to visit them again.

Meanwhile, two other persons -- Robert Rosario and Maurice Mascarenhas -- have alleged that they are facing discrimination for helping the couple file a police complaint

The diocesan official, however, denied the allegation.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Christianity has a strong presence in Mangaluru (formerly Mangalore). It has produced many zealous missionaries for the Church and has provided 41 bishops and 10 archbishops and thousands of priests and religious. Currently, the Indian Church has 29 bishops and three archbishops, hailing from Mangalore diocese.

Christianity arrived in the coastal region with Portuguese missionaries in 1521. Christians make up 1.87 percent of Karnataka’s population of 68.4 million.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Francis Kalist of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Jung Shin-chul of Incheon, Korea
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly , India
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Deepak Valerian Tauro of Delhi , India
Read More...
Latest News
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.