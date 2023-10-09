Indian diocese admits canonical probe against crusader priest

The action comes after Father Thomas Puthiyaparambil pledged to ‘clean up’ his Eastern-rite Church

Father Thomas Puthiyaparambil. (Photo: UCAN files)

A Catholic diocese in a southern Indian state has admitted a canonical probe against a priest who quit his pastoral ministry "to clean up" the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church.

Thamarassery diocese in southern Kerala on Oct. 6 said the India-based Church has set up an ecclesiastical tribunal to initiate judicial proceedings against Father Thomas (Ajimon) Puthiyaparambil.

The canonical proceedings are initiated “for his gross indiscipline,” said Father Jose Kalarickal, diocesan public relations officer.

Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of Thamarassery issued a letter, dated Sept. 21, calling for the canonical probe three months after Puthiyaparambil refused to take up pastoral ministry.

On May 12, Puthiyaparambil declared publicly his decision to quit the pastoral ministry and to take “his personal call to clean up" the Syro-Malabar Church, which he alleged has deviated from Christ’s teachings.

The bishop's letter accused Puthiyaparambil of openly standing against the decisions of the synod, the supreme decision-making body of the Church.

The priest was also accused of inciting division and hatred by asking Catholics to disobey the synod through public speeches.

However, local media in the state accused the Kerala-headquartered Church of double standards.

Critics say the Church is silent about the financial irregularities and the failure to iron out the differences among bishops and priests over the decades-old liturgical row, but it initiated action against a priest who said such issues show a moral decay in the Church.

In the statement, Father Kalarickal condemned the media for misquoting canon law and appealed to people “not to get carried away.”

Puthiyaparambil, who was suspended on July 18, said he would attend the proceedings “as it is a legal process.”

“I will present my side in the tribunal,” Puthiyaparambil told UCA News on Oct. 9 after media published the news about the tribunal.

The priest, however, denied the allegations listed in the bishop’s letter.

“I have not taken a stand against the Church or its teachings. Instead, I tried to highlight and oppose the “decay within the Church.”

He said the letter does not say what exactly he did against the decisions of the synod. Similarly, serious charges are "leveled against me but no proof is given,” he said.

The Syro-Malabar Church witnessed street protests, hunger strikes, burning of effigies, clashes inside a cathedral and police cases over a decades-old liturgical row.

The Church's synod approved a Mass, which asked priests to face the altar in parts. Barring Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the other 34 dioceses complied.

Priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly continued to say Mass facing the people in open defiance of the synod's order.

Puthiyaparambil supported the group that rejected the synod-approved Mass.

The Church is also facing a court case involving its head Cardinal George Allancherry who is accused of selling prime Church properties at throwaway prices.

