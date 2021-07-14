X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Marginalized community highlights lack of representation in the Church due to casteism

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 14, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2021 05:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
6

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
7

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
8

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
9

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Dalit Christians sent documents highlighting their plight to the Vatican on July 10. (Photo supplied)

Dalit Christian organizations in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have urged a Vatican tribunal to end casteism and discrimination against Dalits in the Catholic Church.

The group sent documents on July 10 highlighting the plight of Dalit Christians in India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

“Our group filed a petition in Madras High Court on June 25 about discrimination against Dalit Christians in the Church as well as in society and we also want the Vatican tribunal to know about our plight,” S. Vincent, Tamil Nadu state vice-president of the National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC), told UCA News.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is our humble request that the Vatican tribunal look at our plight and get justice for us. We have already demanded scheduled caste status and the case is pending at the Supreme Court. We also acknowledge that Dalit Christians face discrimination within the Church.” 

He said Dalit Christians and Muslims started seeking the status of scheduled castes after a 1950 presidential order removed the privileges given to scheduled caste converts who were not Hindus.

But even though the privileges were restored to Sikhs (1956) and to Buddhists (1990), Christians and Muslims, who have been pressing successive governments for several decades, have not seen their privileges restored.

Even though we are the majority in the Church, Dalit participation at leadership level in the diocesan administration and at the higher levels is almost nil

Dalits, or untouchables, are the lowest caste within Hindu society. Huge numbers converted to Christianity and Islam over the decades, though in reality the religions offer limited protection from societal prejudice.

“Dalit Christians are already very saddened by the recent appointment of two bishops in the state who are of not of Dalit origin, hence with this letter we want our demands to be addressed,” said NCDC state secretary E. Yesudoss.

“Even though we are the majority in the Church, Dalit participation at leadership level in the diocesan administration and at the higher levels is almost nil.” 

NCDC state coordinator M. Johnson Durai said that “our appeal to the Vatican tribunal is to announce or order the Indian Church to prevent caste-based, prejudice-oriented bishopric candidates’ selection by neglecting thousands of qualified Dalit Catholic clerics’ names to be identified, selected and sent to the apostolic nunciature headquartered in New Delhi.” 

Related News

He said many hundreds of educationally, morally and spiritually excellent Dalit Catholic candidates were neglected in the selection process to become bishops in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the Holy See to check the names of candidates recommended to the Holy See by the Tamil Nadu bishops to fill four vacancies in the state.

Durai also asked the Vatican tribunal to look at the issues of Dalit youth being refused altar divine prayer service and the choirs of some Catholic churches refusing to admit Dalits.

Also Read

Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks
Fifth time lucky for Nepal's prime minister
Fifth time lucky for Nepal's prime minister
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital
Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital
Bangladesh parish takes innovative approach to Mass, prayers
Bangladesh parish takes innovative approach to Mass, prayers

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after surgery
Jul 14, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Jul 14, 2021
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Jul 14, 2021
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks
Jul 14, 2021
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
Religious groups in Israel oppose surrogacy for homosexuals

Religious groups in Israel oppose surrogacy for homosexuals
France requires health passport for bars restaurants but not for attending Mass

France requires “health passport” for bars, restaurants -- but not for attending Mass
The standoff over womens ordination

The standoff over women’s ordination
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
