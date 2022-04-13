News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian Dalit Christians step up protests against non-Dalit archbishop

Dalit Christian Liberation Movement warns it will not allow the consecration of Pondicherry-Cuddalore's new archbishop

Indian Dalit Christians step up protests against non-Dalit archbishop

Indian Dalit Christians stage a protest near the Archbishop’s House in Pondicherry-Cuddalore on April 11. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 13, 2022 04:18 AM GMT

Updated: April 13, 2022 06:54 AM GMT

Dalit Catholics have demanded the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council chairman, Archbishop George Anthonysamy, holding him responsible for the recent appointment of a non-Dalit as archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore.

The Dalit Christian Liberation Movement (DCLM) also demanded that the Apostolic Nunciature in India be banned if it continued to allow caste discrimination within the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Francis Kalist of Meerut as the new metropolitan archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore on March 19.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Archbishop Anthonysamy had misled Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the papal nuncio, while making the appointment and hence should take responsibility and resign immediately,” said DCLM president M. Mary John.

There have been a series of protests since the announcement and they will continue until the demand for revoking the appointment of Bishop Kalist is met, John added. The latest protest was held near the Archbishop's House on Cathedral Street in Puducherry on April 11.

“Our organization is deeply saddened and disappointed because this is the fifth instance in the history of Pondicherry-Cuddalore Archdiocese that a Dalit was denied the opportunity to serve as a bishop,” he said.

“It is a discriminatory act as Dalit Christians are denied their right and have been protesting to stop this injustice” 

John warned that the DCLM will continue to organize Dalit Christians on the issue and will not allow the consecration of Bishop Kalist to be held on April 29.

“It is a discriminatory act as Dalit Christians are denied their right and have been protesting to stop this injustice,” the DCLM said while urging Pope Francis to stop a practice which was against India's constitution.

It further appealed to the Indian federal and provincial governments to intervene in the matter and end continued caste discrimination within the Catholic Church. Around 75 percent of Indian Christians came from Dalit backgrounds but only two out of 31 archbishops and 11 of the 180 bishops are Dalits, the DCLM claimed.

Only one among the 17 bishops in the Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry region is a Dalit, John added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) proclaims a policy for the empowerment of Dalits within the Church while affirming that "the term 'Dalit' does not indicate a caste identity. It is not only a matter of social and cultural category but a theological category as well.”

Government data shows some 201 million of India’s 1.3 billion people belong to this socially deprived category. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians hail from the disadvantaged Dalit and tribal groups.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
SANDANASAMY JOSEPH RAJ
Feeling disturbed about this protest by Dalit Catholics. Such an internal conflict within the Catholic community is most unfortunate at this point of time when Christian Churches are faced with numerous challenges in the country like the growing hostility towards Christians, attacks on Christian institutions by radical groups, harassment of Christians, anti-conversion bill, and scandals within the Churches themselves.Immediate dialogue with the protesting Catholics is the best way forward.
Reply

Latest News

Asian Church must wake up to LGBTQ Catholics Asian Church must wake up to LGBTQ Catholics
Tropical storm Megi ravages Philippines in Holy Week Tropical storm Megi ravages Philippines in Holy Week
Indian archbishop seeks succor for paddy farmers Indian archbishop seeks succor for paddy farmers
Rebels kill civilian in Indonesia's Papua province Rebels kill civilian in Indonesia's Papua province
Malaysian Catholics laud pioneering missionaries during Lent Malaysian Catholics laud pioneering missionaries during Lent
Sri Lankan govt denies claims of Easter attack cover-up Sri Lankan govt denies claims of Easter attack cover-up

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Synodal virtues valuing a sense of agency

Synodal virtues: valuing a sense of "agency"

In order to build a synodal Church, all the baptized must be valued and listened to lest they just "drop out"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.