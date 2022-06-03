Indian Dalit Catholics celebrate first cardinal

For the first time in 33 years, there will be no church services in Hong Kong on June 4 to commemorate communist China’s brutal crackdown on Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration banned once-packed candlelit vigils in 2020 following the imposition of a draconian national security law and numerous pro-democracy activists and supporters have been arrested and jailed. Authorities have also forcibly closed the Tiananmen Museum and pulled down memorial statues.

A woman holds candles in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on June 4, 2021, after police closed the venue where Hong Kong people traditionally gather annually to mourn the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. (Photo: AFP)

The vigils and Masses in Hong Kong were among the last reminders of the deadly suppression of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square of Beijing. Church officials said the events have been cancelled out of fear of falling foul of Hong Kong authorities and breaching of the law.

The suppression of a public commemoration of the massacre is another sign of the massive erosion of democracy and freedom in the former British colony once known as one of the world’s freest cities.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International has accused Myanmar’s military junta of committing war crimes including unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and forcible displacement of civilians in two Christian-majority regions.

Amnesty released a new report on Wednesday titled “Bullets rained from the sky: War crimes and displacement in eastern Myanmar.” It found Myanmar’s military had subjected Karen and Kayah civilians to collective punishment via widespread aerial and ground attacks, arbitrary detentions that often resulted in torture or extrajudicial executions, and the systematic looting and burning of villages.

Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) female members take part in a training session at their base camp in a forest near Demoso in Myanmar's Kayah state on May 24. (Photo: KNDF/AFP)

The report said an eruption of violence in Kayin and Kayah states from December 2021 to March 2022 left hundreds of civilians dead and more than 150,000 displaced.

During this period scores of civilian homes, schools, health facilities, churches and monasteries were destroyed in 24 artillery and mortar attacks. At least 10 churches including eight Catholic ones have also been destroyed.

In India, two recent cases have brought to the fore abuses of Indian Christians on the pretext of religious conversion under the rule of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party.

Christians in the eastern state of Odisha expressed frustration after authorities sealed off Believers’ Church in Geltua village and barred more than 100 Christians from attending Sunday services. Police said the church was put under restrictions after they received a complaint of it being used as a center for the conversion of tribal people.

A Christian devotee prays during a Palm Sunday service outside the Wesley Church in Secunderabad in Andhra Pradesh, India, on March 28, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Christian leaders dismissed the allegation and said the move was part of long-running persecution of Christians in the state.

Meanwhile, police in the western state of Goa have launched a probe against a Protestant pastor and his wife after accusing them of forced conversion. Pastor Dominic D’Souza and wife Joan are facing a charge of converting two people by offering money and gifts.

A major Christian group in Indonesia urged the military to ensure the safety of people after a video of a large motorcycle rally by Muslim extremists calling for an Islamic caliphate went viral on social media.

Reverend Gomar Gultom, chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, made the call during a meeting with the army’s chief of staff General Dudung Abdurachman in capital Jakarta.

Reverend Gomar Gultom (right), chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, speaks with army chief of staff General Dudung Abdurachman on May 31 in Jakarta. (Photo supplied)

In the viral video, dozens of motorcyclists in green uniforms carried placards with messages that read “Welcome the Awakening of the Islamic Caliphate”. They also distributed leaflets containing extremist content on the streets of Jakarta.

Security officials said a similar rally took place in Brebes district of Central Java province. The video sparked condemnation from religious groups who said such rallies would embolden hardliners and cause division and disunity in the country.

A top university in the Philippines is set to open a museum in memory of victims of the dictatorial regime of Ferdinand Marcos Senior. News of the first state-funded museum for martial law victims emerged only weeks after Marcos’s son became the nation’s president with a landslide victory.