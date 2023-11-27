News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India

Indian crusader priest remains defiant despite all odds

A Catholic diocese in a southern Indian state has restrained Father Puthiyaparambil from priestly duties among other things

Father Thomas Puthiyaparambil.

Father Thomas Puthiyaparambil. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 27, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: November 27, 2023 11:56 AM GMT

An Indian Catholic priest who quit his pastoral ministry "to clean up" the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church remains defiant despite his diocese imposing a set of new restrictions on him, four months after he was suspended from priestly ministry.

Father Thomas (Ajimon) Puthiyaparambil has a new set of restrictions imposed on him by Bishop Remigiose Inchanananiyil of Thamarassery diocese in southern Kerala state through a Nov. 10 letter.

The priest though has vowed to continue with what he termed as his “prophetic mission” to cleanse the Church, especially the Syro-Malabar Church based in Kerala, saying it had deviated from the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“No one has the authority to prohibit a human being from his basic human rights. It's against the will of God,” Puthiyaparambil said.

Speaking to UCA News on Nov. 27, he asserted that there was no reason for dismay and depression “as Jesus is always strengthening and consoling me.”

“I accept this humiliation without much difficulty,” the priest added.

Puthiyaparambil has been restrained from conducting Mass, receiving Holy Communion in public, or administering confession to people unless in case of the death of a person. Other restrictions include curbs on interactions with the public, including through media and social media platforms.

The priest is also ordered to stay in the home meant for the retired priests and asked not to stay anywhere else. He is only allowed to interact with his parental home, religious and Cannon law experts.

The prelate suspended the priest on July 18 after he refused to take up a new assignment when he was transferred as the vicar of a parish on April 29. He had made a public announcement to quit pastoral ministry on May 12.

Thamarassery diocese on Oct. 6 announced the formation of an ecclesiastical tribunal to initiate judicial proceedings against him.

The new set of restrictions imposed on Puthiyaparambil is part of these proceedings, according to a diocesan official.

“We expect the priest to comply with them until the tribunal completes its proceedings and declares a verdict,” he added.

The priest, however, refused to heed the restrictions, saying that “many of them are directly in violation of the Indian constitutional provisions of fundamental rights.”

“I still do not want to enter into any legal fight over such restrictions as I am not against anyone including the bishop,” Puthiyaparambil said but added that the restrictions on him are “inhuman and illegal.”

The priest also asserted that he took up the “prophetic mission” of cleaning up the Church “not out of dissatisfaction, vengeance or hatred towards anyone.”

“I was upset about the moral decadence in the Church. I keep loving everyone and praying for all. No hatred towards anyone,” he added.

He further said that his conviction remains despite his limitations. “I am not bothered about its success or failure. I am only concerned about being faithful to my mission,” he added.

Puthiyaparambil said the remaining part of his life will be spent in reforming the Church in line with the teachings of Christ.

“The present-day Church in Kerala has deviated from the path of Jesus causing innumerable problems… that are a serious threat to its future,” he added.

He spoke of a number of activities of the Church that “are not only blurring the face of the Church but also defaming Jesus.”

“I am really convinced that Jesus called me to do this prophetic mission. It's not to hurt the Church but to heal the Church,” he maintained.

The Syro-Malabar Church especially its major Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly has been embroiled in an unprecedented crisis for the past two years over a protracted liturgy dispute.

The Archdiocesan Cathedral Church has remained closed for nearly a year following a fight over the mode of Mass to be followed.

The archdiocese also witnessed street protests, hunger strikes, burning of effigies and physical clashes inside the cathedral and archbishop’s House leading to police registering cases against rival groups.

The Church's synod approved a Mass in August 2021, which asked priests to face the altar in parts. Barring Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the other 34 dioceses complied with it after initial opposition from at least a dozen dioceses. 

The Church also witnessed sex scandals involving priests and police cases against its head Cardinal George Alencherry for the sale of Church land among other things.

