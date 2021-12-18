X
World

Indian Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency WHO approval

Covovax will be distributed as part of a global sharing system to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries

AFP

AFP

Published: December 18, 2021 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: December 18, 2021 06:09 AM GMT

Indian Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency WHO approval

An illustration showing a vial with Covid-19 vaccine sticker on a screen displaying the word 'Omicron,' the name of the new variant. (Photo: AFP)

The World Health Organization on Dec. 17 announced it has granted emergency approval to the India-manufactured coronavirus vaccine Covovax.

The jab, produced by Serum Institute of India under license from the US-based Novavax, will now be distributed as part of global vaccine-sharing system Covax, "giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries", WHO said in a statement.

"Even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2," said Mariangela Simao, the WHO's access to vaccines chief.

"This listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40 percent," she said.

Covovax requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius refrigerated temperatures.

