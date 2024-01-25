News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court wades into inter-faith marriage issue

People who convert to marry should be fully aware of rituals and customs of the chosen faith, it says

Activists from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party during a demonstration in New Delhi on Jan. 31, 2022, demanding justice for a girl who they claimed died by suicide in southern Tamil Nadu state after being pressured into religious conversion.

Activists from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party during a demonstration in New Delhi on Jan. 31, 2022, demanding justice for a girl who they claimed died by suicide in southern Tamil Nadu state after being pressured into religious conversion. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 25, 2024 03:59 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2024 05:40 AM GMT

Religious conversion for marriage must be done only after fully knowing the rituals and customs of the chosen faith, an Indian court has said amid controversies surrounding inter-faith marriages in the South Asian nation.

People who convert to marry should be fully aware of “the consequences of such actions,” A.C Michael, a former member of the state-run Delhi Minority Commission, told UCA News on Jan. 23, while reacting to the order by the Delhi High Court in India’s national capital.

High Court judge, Swarana Kanta Sharma, cautioned against religious conversion for the purpose of marriage on Jan. 19.

It is important to inform the individual with exhaustive information concerning “doctrines, customs, and practices associated with the chosen faith,” Sharma observed.

The court order “sounds reasonable,” noted Michael.

The court made this observation while dismissing an application to quash charges against a man accused of raping a woman whom he later married after her conversion to Islam.

The couple sought the dismissal of charges based on a compromise they reached before the marriage.

“People getting ready for inter-faith marriages must be given counseling as done by the Catholic Church,” Michael suggested.

They should undergo “a compulsory marriage preparation course,” he added.

Religious conversion for the purpose of marriage has become a hot topic since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. The country has witnessed many honor killings.

A petition is pending in the Supreme Court, calling on Modi’s government to enact a law banning religious conversion through fraudulent means.

The petition has accused Christians of indulging in rampant religious conversion across the country.

Eleven Indian states, most of them ruled by Modi’s party, have enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law, criminalizing religious conversion with a jail term of up to 10 years.

Petitions are pending in the Supreme Court challenging these anti-conversion laws.

Leading states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have criminalized inter-faith marriages, especially between Hindu girls with Christian and Muslim boys.

Modi’s party calls Muslim youths marrying Hindu girls "Love Jihad".

Sharma, the judge, said that it is better to have an affidavit that states that conversion is undertaken “voluntarily” after understanding all implications and consequences.

The court made it clear that its order is in no way “putting restrictions on conversions.”

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Haiti bishops appeal for release of kidnapped religious sisters Haiti bishops appeal for release of kidnapped religious sisters
Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers
Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says
Activists decry 'glaring injustice' after Iran hangs protester Activists decry 'glaring injustice' after Iran hangs protester
Global outrage as UN shelter hit by deadly shelling in south Gaza Global outrage as UN shelter hit by deadly shelling in south Gaza
Christians need to rethink mission in ‘new India' Christians need to rethink mission in ‘new India'
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Xining

Apostolic Prefecture of Xining

The Apostolic Prefecture of Xining is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction in central China. It is

Read more
Diocese of Xichang

Diocese of Xichang

In a land area of approximately 120,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Xichang and

Read more
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.