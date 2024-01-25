Indian court wades into inter-faith marriage issue

People who convert to marry should be fully aware of rituals and customs of the chosen faith, it says

Activists from the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party during a demonstration in New Delhi on Jan. 31, 2022, demanding justice for a girl who they claimed died by suicide in southern Tamil Nadu state after being pressured into religious conversion. (Photo: AFP)

Religious conversion for marriage must be done only after fully knowing the rituals and customs of the chosen faith, an Indian court has said amid controversies surrounding inter-faith marriages in the South Asian nation.

People who convert to marry should be fully aware of “the consequences of such actions,” A.C Michael, a former member of the state-run Delhi Minority Commission, told UCA News on Jan. 23, while reacting to the order by the Delhi High Court in India’s national capital.

High Court judge, Swarana Kanta Sharma, cautioned against religious conversion for the purpose of marriage on Jan. 19.

It is important to inform the individual with exhaustive information concerning “doctrines, customs, and practices associated with the chosen faith,” Sharma observed.

The court order “sounds reasonable,” noted Michael.

The court made this observation while dismissing an application to quash charges against a man accused of raping a woman whom he later married after her conversion to Islam.

The couple sought the dismissal of charges based on a compromise they reached before the marriage.

“People getting ready for inter-faith marriages must be given counseling as done by the Catholic Church,” Michael suggested.

They should undergo “a compulsory marriage preparation course,” he added.

Religious conversion for the purpose of marriage has become a hot topic since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. The country has witnessed many honor killings.

A petition is pending in the Supreme Court, calling on Modi’s government to enact a law banning religious conversion through fraudulent means.

The petition has accused Christians of indulging in rampant religious conversion across the country.

Eleven Indian states, most of them ruled by Modi’s party, have enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law, criminalizing religious conversion with a jail term of up to 10 years.

Petitions are pending in the Supreme Court challenging these anti-conversion laws.

Leading states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have criminalized inter-faith marriages, especially between Hindu girls with Christian and Muslim boys.

Modi’s party calls Muslim youths marrying Hindu girls "Love Jihad".

Sharma, the judge, said that it is better to have an affidavit that states that conversion is undertaken “voluntarily” after understanding all implications and consequences.

The court made it clear that its order is in no way “putting restrictions on conversions.”

