X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide

Police registered a case against them after a pregnant woman died in their hospital after being given an anesthetic

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas, Bhopal

Published: April 14, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 15, 2021 04:30 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
3

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
4

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
5

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
6

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
7

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
8

Cramped commute a Covid risk for Cambodian workers

Apr 12, 2021
9

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
10

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide

Pushpa Kalyan Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Bhopal Archdiocese)

India’s Supreme Court has restrained police from arresting three medical professionals, including two senior Catholic nuns, four months after they were charged with culpable homicide.

Doctor Sister Herman Joseph, nurse Sister Loraine Thayil and their colleague Sabeeha Ansari have been facing arrest following the death of a pregnant woman in their Catholic hospital in the central state of Madhya Pradesh last December.

The top court on April 13 asked the police not to arrest them until May 10.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Police registered a culpable homicide case against them after a woman admitted to Pushpa Kalyan Hospital for a cesarean section died after being given an anesthetic.

They moved Madhya Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail but it turned the application down on April 1, forcing them to approach the Supreme Court.

The court also directed them to cooperate with the investigation and posted the case for May 10 for a decision on bail.

It is true our mission hospital used to be the lifeline of the poor in the past two decades, but it is now closed

The hospital, run by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery congregation in Ashtra town of Sehore district, was a sought-after medical facility for poor people in the area.

The hospital was shut down in December after a group demonstrated to demand the arrest of the senior nuns and other staff for alleged negligence that led to the death of the pregnant mother and her child.

The administration has also temporarily suspended the hospital’s license, allegedly under pressure from pro-Hindu groups who are seen as major supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which runs the state government.

The deceased woman is a close relative of a local BJP leader.

Related News

“It is true our mission hospital used to be the lifeline of the poor in the past two decades, but it is now closed,” said Father Maria Stephen, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bhopal, under which the hospital functions.

“A patient died due to certain complication she developed soon after administering the anesthesia, but that does not mean that our medical team did something deliberately to kill her. The doctors tried their best to revive her. Unfortunately, she died.”

Father Stephen, who is also the public relations officer of the Catholic Church in Madhya Pradesh, added that “we really feel sorry for her family.”

“The poor people who benefited from our service did not come to support us, but they joined to throw stones at us,” he told UCA News on April 15.

He said the nuns will reopen the hospital if the administration restores its license and ensures protection from further attacks.

A church leader said a group of people have now demanded the administration restore the license to help the reopening of the hospital.

Local people now have to go to a faraway hospital or shell out more money even for small treatments that they used to get in the closed hospital very easily and cheaply, he said.

Also Read

On reconciling differences
On reconciling differences
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan

Latest News

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Apr 15, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Filipino Catholics mark country's first-ever baptism
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Apr 14, 2021
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Apr 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Barque of Peter or a school of fish The dangerous online life of Catholics

The Barque of Peter or a school of fish? The dangerous online life of Catholics
Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the countrys new constitution

Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the country’s new constitution
This cathedral lifts us up whether we are believers or not

"This cathedral lifts us up, whether we are believers or not"
NotreDame de Paris the heart of France

Notre-Dame de Paris: the heart of France
Pope Francis returns to the window

Pope Francis returns to the window
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, grant me a grateful heart

Lord, grant me a grateful heart
Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations

Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations
St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day

St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.