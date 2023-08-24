Indian court says a bishop is not a public authority

A Catholic had sought appointment letters of Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao under information law
A file photo of Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa (right) distributing communion. An Indian High Court, which covers the coastal state, said the archbishop does not come under the definition of public office as per the provisions of an information law. (Photo: Bosco de Souza Eremita / UCAN files)
The top court in a western Indian state has ruled that a bishop is not a public authority and does not come under India’s special law that allows citizens to seek information.
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Aug. 17 set aside the order of the state information commissioner, asking Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa to provide copies of his appointment letter after declaring him a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Justice M. S. Sonak of the High Court, which covers Goa state, said the archbishop does not come under the definition of public office as per the provisions of the RTI Act.
The court set aside the order of the state information commissioner and held that "the petitioner (archbishop) is not a public authority” as defined under the act, said Justice Sonak and disposed of the appeal.
The Indian government enacted the Right to Information Act in 2005 to bring transparency in public (government) offices. The Act has provisions for citizens’ direct access to public information.
Antonia Michelle Abel, a resident in the Goa archdiocese, in 2011 sought copies of the appointment letters of Archbishop Ferrao and Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay and the permission to inspect the marriage annulment registers of the archdiocese.
The archdiocese declined to release the documents on the plea that the archbishop was not a public authority under the special law.
Abel filed an appeal before the state information commissioner against the contention of the archdiocese. The commissioner in 2014 directed the archbishop to provide his appointment letter, citing the prelate was a public officer.
The prelate, however, challenged the order in the High Court.
The High Court noted that the “reasoning for concluding that the petitioner is a public authority under the RTI Act cannot be accepted.”
Advocate Zilman Coelho Pereira told the court that the Canon Law under which the Ecclesiastical Tribunals are constituted is a private law that applies only to Catholics.
