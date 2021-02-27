X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian court restores Christians' right to British-era cemetery

A self-styled Anglican bishop claimed ownership of the prime 20-acre property, denying burial rights

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 28, 2021 02:37 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
2

China's new measures on clergy ignore Vatican agreement

Feb 25, 2021
3

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
4

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
5

Cambodia deports Chinese media owner over 'fake' Covid news

Feb 25, 2021
6

A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

Feb 25, 2021
7

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
8

Vietnam asks religious groups to take strict Covid-19 measures

Feb 24, 2021
9

Philippines marks 35th People Power Revolution anniversary

Feb 25, 2021
10

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian court restores Christians' right to British-era cemetery

Christian volunteers and workers restore the tombs in Ambala Christian Cemetery in northern India after a court restored their burial rights. (Photo supplied) 

A court in northern India has restored Christians' right to use a British-era cemetery after a self-styled bishop claimed ownership of the land and denied their burial rights.

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the ownership claim of self-declared Bishop Shaukat Masih Bhatti of the Anglican Church over the Ambala Christian Cemetery, which functions under the British High Commission.

Bishop Bhatti, local church leaders said, managed to become the chair of the cemetery management committee a year ago and began to control the 176-year-old property in Ambala, a cantonment city.

The cemetery has been the only graveyard for the city’s 4,000 Christians of all denominations but Bishop Bhatti began to object to burials there, said Father Antony Chacko, assistant parish priest of the city’s Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Simla-Chandigarh Diocese.

Father Chacko joined leaders of other denominations in a complaint to the Haryana state government seeking to restrain Bishop Bhatti from encroaching on the historically important 20-acre cemetery and possibly using portions of it for real estate development.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

They also cited illegal structures in the historically important cemetery, which has more than 200,000 graves of Indians and British citizens including 66 graves of soldiers who died in World War I.

Since 1949, a committee representing the city’s Christians managed the cemetery under guidelines issued by the British High Commission.

The Indian government owns the cemetery's land but its occupancy rights and management are still with the British High Commission. The state declared it a protected monument in 1993 because of its historical importance but continued to allow Christians to bury their dead as Ambala cantonment area has no other Christian cemetery.

As the dispute continued, the local administration handed over cemetery management to the original cemetery committee on Jan. 12 after Bishop Bhatti was unable to prove his rights over the land and its management.

Bishop Bhatti moved the state's High Court challenging the decision but the court on Feb. 11 dismissed his claim and reprimanded him for hiding facts and attempting to mislead the court. The court also upheld the occupancy right of the British High Commission.

Related News

The cemetery is on the list of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) under the British High Commission, which has a contract with the cemetery committee to maintain and upkeep the cemetery.

CWGC officials visited the cemetery on Feb. 8 and carried out repair and maintenance work on war graves. The local management committee also repaired the broken boundary walls, giving them a facelift.

“We feel so happy that now we can bury our dead without any hurdle,” Father Chacko told UCA News on Feb. 26. “Our people were so worried as they did not have any place for burying their dead. Now with the high court order, everything is settled.”

Bishop Bhatti did not react to the court order. However, he has the option of challenging the High Court order in the Supreme Court, the top court in India.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Pakistani politician deletes offensive tweet
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill
Indian state passes anti-conversion bill

Latest News

Nuns seek sainthood for second native Indonesian bishop
Feb 28, 2021
Indian court restores Christians' right to British-era cemetery
Feb 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021
Cardinal's Lenten meditation: Conversion is call to renew faith
Feb 27, 2021
Brazilian bishops' Lenten campaign draws fire from conservatives
Feb 27, 2021
Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Feb 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021

Features

Nuns seek sainthood for second native Indonesian bishop
Feb 28, 2021
The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A brief luminous moment on the mountaintop

A brief, luminous moment on the mountaintop

Australias Plenary Council must address structural inertia and church decline

Australia's Plenary Council must address structural inertia and church decline
The Colors of Day

The Colors of Day
Gender Sex and Other Nonsense

Gender, Sex and Other Nonsense
Pope Francis is looking for a few good men and maybe some women

Pope Francis is looking for a few good men... and maybe some women
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 28 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 28 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Second Sunday of Lent

Readings of the Day: Second Sunday of Lent
Lord, let Your will, not mine, be done

Lord, let Your will, not mine, be done
Give us Lord a Transfiguration experience

Give us Lord a Transfiguration experience
St. Hilarius | Saint of the day

St. Hilarius | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.