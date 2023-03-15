News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court refuses to lift ban on Catholics’ endogamy

The endogamous Knanaya Catholics in Kerala do not accept marriage outside the community to maintain purity of blood

Indian court refuses to lift ban on Catholics’ endogamy

A photo of Knanaya priests chanting Bar Maryam, an ancient East Syriac chant distinct to Knanaya Christians during a Knanaya wedding in the 1980's. (Photo: Wikipedia.org)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 15, 2023 12:04 PM GMT

Updated: March 15, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

A top court in southern Indian Kerala state has refused to stay a lower court's order, which declared illegal the practice of endogamy among a section of Catholics.

The high court in Kerala, however, agreed to hear an appeal challenging the lower court verdict issued on April 30, 2021.

The appeal was filed by Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of Kottayam, which was established for the endogamous Knanaya Catholic community within the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.

Moolakkatt in his plea said the lower court order “would overturn and uproot the practice and customs followed by the Knanaya community for over 17 centuries.”

He was referring to the practice of Catholics in his archdiocese, who would not accept members marrying outside their community to maintain the purity of blood.

The Catholics in the archdiocese, a diocese until 2005, claim to have their origin from a group of Jewish-Christian emigrants from Cana in Southern Mesopotamia that came to the Kerala coast in AD 345.

They claim to be maintaining the purity of their lineage by not accepting those marrying outside their community.

The court's decision, "if enforced, will destroy the ethnic identity of the community, and all those [married outside] who were permitted on their application to join the parishes of their spouses would have to be taken back by causing great discontentment in the community," Moolakkatt said.

If the decree of the lower court was to be enforced, "it will lead to irreparable injuries,” he argued.

Opposing his pleas, the Knanaya Catholic Reforms Committee said that “the cruel blood purity” argument has dismissed thousands of community members from the archdiocese and denied them  Sacraments.

“Thousands of women and children are the victims of it [blood purity practice] and live like second-class citizens without dignity and liberty as guaranteed in the Indian constitution," the committee stated.

Many middle-aged persons remain unmarried in the community due to a lack of brides and the fear of expulsion from the archdiocese if they marry outside it.

In its order, the lower court has restrained the archdiocese from “terminating the membership of any member for marrying a Catholic from any other diocese.”

The court also made it mandatory to “provide equal rights and facilities for the Sacrament of Marriage to those members who wish to marry Catholics from any other diocese.”

The committee said the lower court order had given the dismissed members the hope that they could at least be able to have their bodies buried alongside their ancestors.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China deal not best possible, says Vatican official China deal not best possible, says Vatican official
Indian court refuses to lift ban on Catholics’ endogamy Indian court refuses to lift ban on Catholics’ endogamy
Why losing face is so unbearable for the Japanese? Why losing face is so unbearable for the Japanese?
The Khmer Rouge survivor who forgave his family's killers The Khmer Rouge survivor who forgave his family's killers
Malaysia’s Christian minister dismisses proselytization claim Malaysia’s Christian minister dismisses proselytization claim
Catholics build new church in strife-torn Myanmar Catholics build new church in strife-torn Myanmar
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jian

Diocese of Jian

The diocese of Ji’an is situated in Ji’an city, in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi

Read more
Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore

The old diocese of Mylapore was erected by Pope Paul V on Jan. 9, 1606. The vicariate apostolic of Madras was created

Read more
Diocese of Zhengzhou

Diocese of Zhengzhou

The diocese covers Henan's provincial capital of Zhengzhou and prefectural cities of Xuchang and Pingdingshan, with a

Read more
Diocese of Libmanan

Diocese of Libmanan

In a land area of 1,862.28 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 1st district of Camarines

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.