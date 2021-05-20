X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian court orders check on jailed Jesuit's health

Bombay High Court seeks the opinion of doctors as concern grows about Father Stan Swamy's condition

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 20, 2021 08:30 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
5

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
8

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
9

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
10

India struggles to dispose of Covid dead

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian court orders check on jailed Jesuit's health

Jesuit Father Stan Swamy faces charges of sedition and links to a banned Maoist group. (Photo supplied)

Bombay High Court in western India has ordered prison authorities to take a jailed octogenarian Jesuit to a hospital for a medical check-up.

After hearing his bail application on medical grounds on May 19, the top court of Maharashtra state directed authorities to take Father Stan Swamy to a government hospital in Mumbai for a medical examination on May 20.

The court adjourned the hearing to May 21 to help it assess the priest’s health.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 84-year-old priest’s Jesuit confreres and his family told media last week that he has been suffering from a fever and diarrhea. They also suspected he has Covid-19.

Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer following the case, said the elderly priest’s health is too weak. “Our report is that he is even finding it difficult to talk,” he told UCA News on May 20.

Father Swamy, jailed since Oct. 9, already suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is reported to be hard of hearing.

The activist priest was among 16 people arrested and jailed on charges of conspiring with a banned Maoist group to overthrow the federal government

The court directed the dean of the government hospital to form a committee comprising a neuro-physician, an ear, nose and throat specialist, an orthopedic specialist and a general physician to examine the priest.

Its decision came after contradictory reports about his health were presented to the court.

The court also asked authorities to facilitate Father Swamy’s presence through a video conference to help it learn directly from him about his situation.

The priest had appealed to the High Court on April 26 seeking bail on grounds that he was sick and needed treatment outside prison in a personal capacity.

Related News

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rejected his two previous bail pleas — on health grounds and on a regular basis.

The activist priest was among 16 people arrested and jailed on charges of conspiring with a banned Maoist group to overthrow the federal government. All are accused of having links with violence in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra state in 2018.

One of the co-accused is Hany Babu, an associate professor of Delhi University who has tested positive for Covid-19. He was given treatment in a government hospital.

Following a plea by Babu’s wife that the family be allowed to provide him better care at their own expense, the High Court on May 19 allowed him to be moved to a private hospital.

In Babu’s case the court ignored the opposition of the NIA, the federal anti-terror combat agency that is probing the case against the 16 arrested.

During the May 19 bail hearing of Father Swamy, the NIA submitted a report from the prison hospital claiming that Swamy's condition was "hemodynamically stable.”

The NIA also stated that Father Swamy had been given required medical attention in the prison

The medical term simply means that the person's heart is pumping blood at a stable rate and the body enjoys a good circulation of blood.

The NIA also stated that Father Swamy had been given required medical attention in the prison, including regular examinations by a psychiatrist.

Its report said Father Swamy had not complained about anything and had expressed satisfaction with the facilities in the prison.

Lawyer Mihir Desai, who appeared for Father Swamy, denied the claims and said the NIA report was not updated and did not reflect the priest’s health condition on the day before the hearing.

Prison authorities reportedly took Father Swamy for a medical examination in a city hospital on May 18 evening. However, they have not confirmed it.

Also Read

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population
Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Cyclone kills 50, damages thousands of homes in India
May 20, 2021
Cardinal warns of 'Chinese colony' emerging in Sri Lanka
May 20, 2021
Philippine Jesuits honor order's founder
May 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

Maltese president threatens to resign if abortion is legalized

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DRCongo

A second imam is assassinated in eastern DR-Congo
A papal visit to France The balls in the popes court

A papal visit to France? "The ball’s in the pope's court"
Pentecost and a synodal Church the diversifying Spirit

Pentecost and a synodal Church: the diversifying Spirit
Pope Francis fuels the Churchs clean energy revolution

Pope Francis fuels the Church's "clean energy revolution"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You

Lord Jesus, we praise You and thank You
Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution

Strengthen Lord, Catholics under persecution
St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions

St. Christopher Magallanes and Companions
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.