Indian court orders check on jailed Jesuit's health

Bombay High Court in western India has ordered prison authorities to take a jailed octogenarian Jesuit to a hospital for a medical check-up.

After hearing his bail application on medical grounds on May 19, the top court of Maharashtra state directed authorities to take Father Stan Swamy to a government hospital in Mumbai for a medical examination on May 20.

The court adjourned the hearing to May 21 to help it assess the priest’s health.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 84-year-old priest’s Jesuit confreres and his family told media last week that he has been suffering from a fever and diarrhea. They also suspected he has Covid-19.

Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer following the case, said the elderly priest’s health is too weak. “Our report is that he is even finding it difficult to talk,” he told UCA News on May 20.

Father Swamy, jailed since Oct. 9, already suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is reported to be hard of hearing.

The activist priest was among 16 people arrested and jailed on charges of conspiring with a banned Maoist group to overthrow the federal government

The court directed the dean of the government hospital to form a committee comprising a neuro-physician, an ear, nose and throat specialist, an orthopedic specialist and a general physician to examine the priest.

Its decision came after contradictory reports about his health were presented to the court.

The court also asked authorities to facilitate Father Swamy’s presence through a video conference to help it learn directly from him about his situation.

The priest had appealed to the High Court on April 26 seeking bail on grounds that he was sick and needed treatment outside prison in a personal capacity.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rejected his two previous bail pleas — on health grounds and on a regular basis.

The activist priest was among 16 people arrested and jailed on charges of conspiring with a banned Maoist group to overthrow the federal government. All are accused of having links with violence in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra state in 2018.

One of the co-accused is Hany Babu, an associate professor of Delhi University who has tested positive for Covid-19. He was given treatment in a government hospital.

Following a plea by Babu’s wife that the family be allowed to provide him better care at their own expense, the High Court on May 19 allowed him to be moved to a private hospital.

In Babu’s case the court ignored the opposition of the NIA, the federal anti-terror combat agency that is probing the case against the 16 arrested.

During the May 19 bail hearing of Father Swamy, the NIA submitted a report from the prison hospital claiming that Swamy's condition was "hemodynamically stable.”

The NIA also stated that Father Swamy had been given required medical attention in the prison

The medical term simply means that the person's heart is pumping blood at a stable rate and the body enjoys a good circulation of blood.

The NIA also stated that Father Swamy had been given required medical attention in the prison, including regular examinations by a psychiatrist.

Its report said Father Swamy had not complained about anything and had expressed satisfaction with the facilities in the prison.

Lawyer Mihir Desai, who appeared for Father Swamy, denied the claims and said the NIA report was not updated and did not reflect the priest’s health condition on the day before the hearing.

Prison authorities reportedly took Father Swamy for a medical examination in a city hospital on May 18 evening. However, they have not confirmed it.