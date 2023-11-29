News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies

Tribal Christians and majority Hindus in strife-torn state have been at loggerheads over burial spaces for past six months

Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies

Women take part in a candlelight vigil in capital Imphal to honour those who lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur on Oct. 2. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 29, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Updated: November 29, 2023 12:33 PM GMT

More than six months after violent clashes broke out between tribal Christians and majority Hindus in a state in India's northeastern region, the country's top court has ordered the disposal of 175 bodies preserved in mortuaries.

“We are happy that the top court has finally paved the way for burying our dead,” said a Catholic priest of the Imphal archdiocese, which covers the entire Manipur state, bordering Myanmar.

We are hopeful that the state government will comply with the order and allow us to bury our dead peacefully, the priest told UCA News on Nov. 29, requesting anonymity. 

The Supreme Court order came on Nov. 28 while hearing multiple petitions filed by indigenous people from the hilly state hit by sectarian violence.

Clashes broke out on May 3 between indigenous Kuki people who are mostly Christians and Meitei Hindus over a demand for granting tribal status to the Meitei people. The status helps them avail benefits under India’s affirmative action program.

The violence escalated and continued to rage. Around 200 people, mostly Kukis, have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced.

The bodies of the dead were kept in mortuaries for months following disputes over burial grounds between the warring factions.

When the indigenous people tried to bury their dead, the Meiteis opposed it, leading to litigation.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state has “identified nine places for burying or cremating the dead.”

The petitioners, however, told the court that they were not allowed to bury their dead due to the opposition from certain civil society groups.

The bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered the state government to ensure that the aggrieved people be allowed to bury their dead peacefully.

A high-powered committee appointed by the top court informed that 175 bodies were preserved in mortuaries. Among them, 169 were identified.

The court ordered the government to notify the families of the dead within a week. In the case of unclaimed bodies, the court asked the state administration to bury them.

The situation in Manipur “is still not conducive to holding funerals as a section of the local people are opposing it,” the priest added.

In another petition, 284 Manipur University students sought direction from the top court for their relocation as they could not continue with their studies in the violence-hit state.

Manipur University Eimi Welfare Society in its submission noted that students lost six months due to the violence and urged the court to order their relocation to other universities.

The court on Nov. 28 served notices to federal and state governments, seeking their replies on the demand of students.

Some 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people are Hindus, most of them Meiteis, while Christians, mostly tribal people, make up 41 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Christians oppose protest rally on Christmas Day Indian Christians oppose protest rally on Christmas Day
Environmentalists slam lifting of S. Korea’s plastic ban Environmentalists slam lifting of S. Korea’s plastic ban
Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies
Filipinos warned of 'unsafe, uncertified' Christmas products Filipinos warned of 'unsafe, uncertified' Christmas products
Myanmar junta to use occupied cathedral as shield, says bishop Myanmar junta to use occupied cathedral as shield, says bishop
BRICS Plus: An alternative to the current world order? BRICS Plus: An alternative to the current world order?
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Taiyuan

Archdiocese of Taiyuan

In a land area of about 12,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 6 districts of Xinghualing, Yingze,

Read more
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Diocese of Jiangmen

Diocese of Jiangmen

Jiangmen diocese, one of five dioceses in Guangdong province, covers 24 counties in the districts and cities of Foshan,

Read more
Diocese of Vijayawada

Diocese of Vijayawada

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Krishna. Vijayawada is the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.