Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies

Tribal Christians and majority Hindus in strife-torn state have been at loggerheads over burial spaces for past six months

Women take part in a candlelight vigil in capital Imphal to honour those who lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur on Oct. 2. (Photo: AFP)

More than six months after violent clashes broke out between tribal Christians and majority Hindus in a state in India's northeastern region, the country's top court has ordered the disposal of 175 bodies preserved in mortuaries.

“We are happy that the top court has finally paved the way for burying our dead,” said a Catholic priest of the Imphal archdiocese, which covers the entire Manipur state, bordering Myanmar.

We are hopeful that the state government will comply with the order and allow us to bury our dead peacefully, the priest told UCA News on Nov. 29, requesting anonymity.

The Supreme Court order came on Nov. 28 while hearing multiple petitions filed by indigenous people from the hilly state hit by sectarian violence.

Clashes broke out on May 3 between indigenous Kuki people who are mostly Christians and Meitei Hindus over a demand for granting tribal status to the Meitei people. The status helps them avail benefits under India’s affirmative action program.

The violence escalated and continued to rage. Around 200 people, mostly Kukis, have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced.

The bodies of the dead were kept in mortuaries for months following disputes over burial grounds between the warring factions.

When the indigenous people tried to bury their dead, the Meiteis opposed it, leading to litigation.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state has “identified nine places for burying or cremating the dead.”

The petitioners, however, told the court that they were not allowed to bury their dead due to the opposition from certain civil society groups.

The bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered the state government to ensure that the aggrieved people be allowed to bury their dead peacefully.

A high-powered committee appointed by the top court informed that 175 bodies were preserved in mortuaries. Among them, 169 were identified.

The court ordered the government to notify the families of the dead within a week. In the case of unclaimed bodies, the court asked the state administration to bury them.

The situation in Manipur “is still not conducive to holding funerals as a section of the local people are opposing it,” the priest added.

In another petition, 284 Manipur University students sought direction from the top court for their relocation as they could not continue with their studies in the violence-hit state.

Manipur University Eimi Welfare Society in its submission noted that students lost six months due to the violence and urged the court to order their relocation to other universities.

The court on Nov. 28 served notices to federal and state governments, seeking their replies on the demand of students.

Some 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people are Hindus, most of them Meiteis, while Christians, mostly tribal people, make up 41 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News