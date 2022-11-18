News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Indian court grants reprieve to interfaith couples

High Court in Madhya Pradesh restrains state government from prosecuting couples under a law that prohibits religious conversions

An Indian Christian (right) wears a T-shirt with religious messages during a protest rally against an ordinance banning forced religious conversions in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Oct. 24

An Indian Christian (right) wears a T-shirt with religious messages during a protest rally against an ordinance banning forced religious conversions in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Oct. 24. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 18, 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Updated: November 18, 2022 11:36 AM GMT

A top court in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has restrained the provincial government from prosecuting interfaith couples under a law that prohibits religious conversion for the purpose of marriage.

A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur its interim order on Nov. 14 directed that “till further orders, respondent [state government] shall not prosecute adult citizens if they solemnize marriage on their own volition and shall not take coercive action for violation of section 10 of the [Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion] Act of 2021.”

The bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta said that “a strong prima facie case is made out by the petitioners” against any coercive action.

The court was hearing a batch of seven petitions seeking to set aside certain provisions of the anti-conversion law that gave authorities “unbridled, encarnalized and arbitrary powers” while citing the fundamental rights of citizens to practice a religion and marry a person of choice irrespective of caste and religion.

“Every citizen has a valuable right not to disclose his belief. The citizen is under no obligation either to disclose his religion or his intention to switch over to another religion. Religious belief is a matter personal to a citizen. The state has no right to compel a citizen to disclose personal belief,” the petitioners pleaded.

They further stated that disclosure of religion or intention to change religion may endanger the concerned person’s life and limb and also disturb social harmony.

“The 'burden of proof ' is placed on the shoulders of a convertee or a person who has allegedly violated the provisions of the impugned Act. This runs contrary to the settled principle of criminal jurisprudence. If these provisions are permitted to stand, it will have a 'chilling effect' on the citizens,” the petitioners submitted.

Advocate General Prashant Singh, who argued for the state government, pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions saying they were vague and had no merit.

The court, however, dismissed his argument and directed the state government to file its reply on the points raised in the petitions within three weeks.

Richard James, one of the petitioners, told UCA News on Nov.18 that “we are happy with the interim order” and expressed the hope that the same will be reflected in the final order as well.

Section 10 of the 2021 anti-conversion law in Madhya Pradesh makes it mandatory for people who wish to convert to another religion due to marriage or other reasons to inform the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance.

Those desiring to change religion are also required to give a written undertaking that he or she is converting of “own free will and without any force, coercion, undue influence of allurement.”

Those who violate the law are liable to be prosecuted and face a jail term of five years along with the imposition of a fine.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has criminalized religious conversions, especially of Hindu girls wanting to marry outside their religion.

The 2021 law replaced an older version enacted in 1968 with enhanced punishment and bigger penalties for changing one's religion.

Christians and Muslims in the state say the new law is being used to target them and hope the court will provide them relief.

Christians make up less than 1 percent while Muslims 7 percent of around 71 million people in the Hindu-majority state.

