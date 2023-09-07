Indian court grants bail to Protestant couple in 'conversion' case

They spent nine months in jail for allegedly violating the draconian anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh

Christians participate in a prayer meeting in the city of Kanpur in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

A top court in a northern Indian state has granted bail to a Protestant couple, nearly eight months after they were jailed under a sweeping anti-conversion law.

The Allahabad bench of the Uttar Pradesh High Court on Sept. 6 granted bail to Pastor Jose Papachen and his wife, Sheeja Papachen, jailed since Jan. 24 for alleged violation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The court held that distributing the Bible, educating children, or acts of public charity does not amount to an attempt at religious conversion.

“Providing good teachings, distributing the Holy Bible, encouraging children to get an education, organizing assemblies of villagers and performing ‘bhandara’ [community meal], instructing villagers not to enter into altercations and also not to take liquor does not amount to allurement,” the court said.

It also questioned the locus standi or right to approach the court, of the complainant, an office-bearer of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rules India’s most populous state, to file a complaint under the draconian law.

The complaint against the Christian couple was made by the district secretary of the BJP’s Ambedkar Nagar unit, accusing them of being involved in religious conversion of tribal people and Dalits (formerly untouchables).

“It is a well-explained order. It has exposed the gross misuse of the anti-conversion law,” Pastor Joy Mathew, who has been closely following the progress of the case, told UCA News.

He said the high court categorically explained who can lodge a complaint in cases involving religious conversions.

The couple’s lawyer, Vishwanath Pratapsingh, said the BJP office-bearer was not legally competent to lodge a complaint under the law, which clearly states that “any aggrieved person, his/her parents, brother, sister, or any other person who is related to him/her by blood, marriage or adoption may lodge” a complaint.

“Until now, right-wing Hindu activists in connivance with police have filed false cases of religious conversion against Christians,” he said.

The lawyer said the couple had moved to the high court only after lower courts turned down their pleas for bail.

The state’s stringent anti-conversion law prohibits religious conversion due to coercion, force, undue influence, allurement, fraud, or by marriage.

Eleven Indian states, most of them ruled by the pro-Hindu party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have enacted the controversial anti-conversion law.

A batch of petitions filed by minority organizations have challenged the laws passed by the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The cases are pending in India's Supreme Court, the top court in the country.

Uttar Pradesh, India's largest and most populous state tops the list among Indian states in prosecuting Christians.

The state recorded 155 incidents of violence against Christians till June this year, according to the New Delhi-based United Christian Forum (UCF), which tracks violence against Christians across the country.

During the same period, 400 incidents of persecution against Christians were recorded across the country, UCF stated.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 20 million people, who are mostly Hindus.

