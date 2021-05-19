X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

Petitioner says 'Aquarium' paints a very vulgar picture about Catholic priests and nuns

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 19, 2021 08:32 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
5

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
8

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
9

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
10

Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

'Aquarium' shows nuns and priests having same-sex and heterosexual relationship besides having sex with animals. (Photo: Facebook)

Delhi High Court has directed the federal Information and Broadcasting Ministry to expeditiously consider a Catholic nun’s demand to ban a movie accused of portraying priests and nuns as “sex maniacs”.

The direction from the state court of the national capital came on May 17 while it was hearing a petition from Sister Jessy Mani, a member of the indigenous Sacred Heart Congregation.

The nun petitioned the court seeking to ban Aquarium, a movie made in the Malayalam language of southern India’s Kerala state.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The movie was due to be released on May 14 through online platforms. However, Kerala High Court stayed its release on May 12 for two weeks, accepting a petition by two nuns to ban it permanently because of highly offensive content.

Sister Mani expects the Central Board of Film Certification, which functions under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, “will understand our concerns and take appropriate action.”

The nun’s petition said the movie depicted nuns and priests having same-sex and heterosexual relationships besides having sex with animals.

I am well aware of its content. It portrays Catholic priests and nuns as sex maniacs, having sex with even animals

“It painted a very vulgar picture about Catholic priests and nuns,” she told UCA News.

Lawyer Jose Abraham, who represented Sister Mani in court, said the nun “can go back to the High Court again in case the federal government fails to address the concerns raised about the movie.”

The Kerala Church has been fighting the movie’s release since 2013, said Father Jacob Palackappilly, deputy secretary general of the regional bishops’ council.

In 2013, the certification board blocked the movie’s release because of its vulgar and blasphemous content, he said.

Related News

But the producers changed its name and gained certification this year to release it online, taking advantage of the relaxed rules for online platforms, the priest added.

“I am well aware of its content. It portrays Catholic priests and nuns as sex maniacs, having sex with even animals,” Father Palackappilly said.

He said the court direction could be an opportunity for the government to frame adequate guidelines to restrict filmmakers’ freedom of expression to the extent that is should not hurt the sentiments of anyone.

Abraham said the movie’s release has now been stalled until the certification board releases its findings.

India has witnessed violent protests against movies with content allegedly offending the sensibilities of religious communities and caste groups

The Delhi court also noted the stay order of Kerala High Court and therefore no additional stay order was issued, he said.

India has witnessed violent protests against movies with content allegedly offending the sensibilities of religious communities and caste groups.

Violence and opposition have forced the certification board to ban the release of at least 15 movies in the past three decades.

“Christians are a peace-loving community and dedicated to their work without interfering in others’ business. But our silence should not be taken for granted and targeted in the name of freedom of expression,” Father Palackappilly said.

Also Read

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
Anger over harassment and arrest of Bangladeshi journalist
Anger over harassment and arrest of Bangladeshi journalist
Indian state offers financial aid for funerals of Covid victims
Indian state offers financial aid for funerals of Covid victims
Cyclone Tauktae batters western India
Cyclone Tauktae batters western India
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
May 19, 2021
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
May 19, 2021
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
May 19, 2021
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
May 19, 2021
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program
May 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021

Features

Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

The baptized faithful in Cte dIvoire finding their voice

The baptized faithful in Côte d'Ivoire finding their voice
Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery

Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery
Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness
Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share

Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share
May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord

May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord
St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.