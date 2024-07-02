News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian court calls a halt to Christian religious meets

Allahabad High Court bench told Uttar Pradesh government to stop ‘religious congregations’ where conversions are taking place
Christians participate in a prayer meeting at Kanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Christians participate in a prayer meeting at Kanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 02, 2024 11:32 AM GMT
Updated: July 02, 2024 12:36 PM GMT

A top court in a northern Indian state has called for a stop to Christian religious meetings saying they may lead to the conversion of majority Hindus to Christianity.

A single bench of Allahabad High Court on July 1 told the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately stop “such religious congregations… where conversion is taking place.”

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal also said that “if this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in the minority one day.”

He reportedly made the observations while rejecting the bail plea of Kailash who was charged under the provisions of the state’s stringent law that criminalizes religious conversion.

Police had booked Kailash, who was mentioned by a single name, for allegedly taking along an acquaintance from Hamirpur village to Delhi to attend a social gathering where many people converted to Christianity.

“It has come to the notice of this court in several cases that unlawful activity of conversion of people of Scheduled Castes [Dalits or former untouchables] and Scheduled Tribes [indigenous tribal people] and other castes, including economically poor persons, to Christianity is being done at rampant pace throughout the state,” Agarwal observed during the hearing.

He said that Article 25 of the Indian constitution provides for freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion, but it does not provide for conversion from one faith to another faith.

“The word ‘propagation’ means to promote, but it does not mean to convert any person from his religion to another religion,” Agarwal added.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, bans unlawful conversion through misinterpretation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.

Christian leaders say hardline Hindu groups in the state, ruled since 2017 by Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, misuse the law to file false complaints against Christians.

A C Michael, a Catholic leader based in New Delhi disagreed with the observations made by the court.

“The honorable judge should have first found out if anybody was actually converted before coming to any conclusions,” he told UCA News on July 2.

He said that there is “not a single conviction of any Christian by a court” though hundreds of cases of forceful conversion are filed against pastors and laypeople in the country.

“This judge should be made to withdraw his observations,” Michael demanded.

Uttar Pradesh is the largest and most populous state in India. It tops the other states in incidents of violence against Christians.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million population, most of whom are Hindu.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Alappatt of Ramanathapuram , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Julius Dusin Gitom of Sandakan, Malaysia
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Maxwell Silva of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Yustinus Harjosusanto of Samarinda , Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.