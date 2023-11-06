News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian court bans firecrackers during festivals

Hindu festivals and Catholic feasts in southern Kerala state are celebrated with bursting of firecrackers in the nights

Thrishoor Pooram, the biggest temple festival in Kerala, is known for its caparisoned elephants and large-scale display of fireworks.

Thrishoor Pooram, the biggest temple festival in Kerala, is known for its caparisoned elephants and large-scale display of fireworks. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 06, 2023 11:10 AM GMT

Updated: November 06, 2023 11:53 AM GMT

The top court in a southern Indian state has banned the bursting of firecrackers during festivals in churches and temples.

“There is no commandment in any of the holy books to burst crackers for pleasing God,” the Kerala High Court said in its Nov. 3 order and cited air and noise pollution as the reason for the ban.

Hindu festivals and Catholic feasts in Kerala are celebrated with the bursting of firecrackers extensively in the night.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kerala comes under the category of moderate pollution bracket, unlike the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital New Delhi.

Religious festivities should not be a cause for pollution at a time when many parts of the country are under the grip of serious air pollution, said Father Jacob G Palakkapppilly, spokesperson of the regional Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council.

Six public-spirited persons from different religious groups, including Christians, filed the petition against bursting firecrackers at odd times. 

The single bench of Justice Amit Rawal issued the order, saying, “No crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd times.”

In the order, the court has asked district collectors to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession stocks of crackers stored in all religious places.

The court also threatened to initiate contempt of court against those violating its order. 

Though religious leaders have not opposed the order, the communist-led state government said it would file an appeal against the order.

Temple affairs minister K Radhakrishnan stated that the government would appeal against the court order.

Conducting temple “festivals without firecrackers poses challenges,” added the minister. 

“The government is the right forum to challenge the court order,” observed Father Palakkapppilly.

Elaborate fireworks displays have been an integral part of temple and church festivals in Kerala for decades. Of late, their scale has been increasing year after year. 

In many places, the displays are held as competitions, and banned chemicals like potassium chlorate are used to make crackers.

However, the southern state is known for fireworks accidents during festivals.

Half a dozen accidents, claiming 10 lives, occurred in the first three months of this year.  Five people, two at a temple in Thrissur district and three in Sabarimala, the largest Hindu pilgrim site, died last December.

In 2016, at least 102 people died as a result of a major fire caused during the spectacular display of fireworks at the Puttingal temple in Kollam district.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistani Christians deserve better treatment Pakistani Christians deserve better treatment
Bangladeshi ethnic armed group agrees to peace talk Bangladeshi ethnic armed group agrees to peace talk
Indian court bans firecrackers during festivals Indian court bans firecrackers during festivals
Cardinal Chow: HK a ‘Bridge Church’ for China and world Cardinal Chow: HK a ‘Bridge Church’ for China and world
Francis in Marseille, ‘An Open Door to the World’ Francis in Marseille, ‘An Open Door to the World’
Pope calls for cease-fire in Holy Land Pope calls for cease-fire in Holy Land
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Thanjavur

Diocese of Thanjavur

The diocese covers a land area of 9,583 square kilometers and includes the entire civil districts of Thanjavur,

Read more
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Diocese of Irinjalakuda

Diocese of Irinjalakuda

The diocese of Irinjalakuda was established on June 22, 1978, bifurcating the diocese of Trichur and Monsignor James

Read more
Diocese of Bettiah

Diocese of Bettiah

With a land area of 16,089 square kilometers, Bettiah diocese is located in the northwestern part of Bihar state. It is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.