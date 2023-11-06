Indian court bans firecrackers during festivals

Thrishoor Pooram, the biggest temple festival in Kerala, is known for its caparisoned elephants and large-scale display of fireworks. (Photo: AFP)

The top court in a southern Indian state has banned the bursting of firecrackers during festivals in churches and temples.

“There is no commandment in any of the holy books to burst crackers for pleasing God,” the Kerala High Court said in its Nov. 3 order and cited air and noise pollution as the reason for the ban.

Hindu festivals and Catholic feasts in Kerala are celebrated with the bursting of firecrackers extensively in the night.

Kerala comes under the category of moderate pollution bracket, unlike the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital New Delhi.

Religious festivities should not be a cause for pollution at a time when many parts of the country are under the grip of serious air pollution, said Father Jacob G Palakkapppilly, spokesperson of the regional Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council.

Six public-spirited persons from different religious groups, including Christians, filed the petition against bursting firecrackers at odd times.

The single bench of Justice Amit Rawal issued the order, saying, “No crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd times.”

In the order, the court has asked district collectors to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession stocks of crackers stored in all religious places.

The court also threatened to initiate contempt of court against those violating its order.

Though religious leaders have not opposed the order, the communist-led state government said it would file an appeal against the order.

Temple affairs minister K Radhakrishnan stated that the government would appeal against the court order.

Conducting temple “festivals without firecrackers poses challenges,” added the minister.

“The government is the right forum to challenge the court order,” observed Father Palakkapppilly.

Elaborate fireworks displays have been an integral part of temple and church festivals in Kerala for decades. Of late, their scale has been increasing year after year.

In many places, the displays are held as competitions, and banned chemicals like potassium chlorate are used to make crackers.

However, the southern state is known for fireworks accidents during festivals.

Half a dozen accidents, claiming 10 lives, occurred in the first three months of this year. Five people, two at a temple in Thrissur district and three in Sabarimala, the largest Hindu pilgrim site, died last December.

In 2016, at least 102 people died as a result of a major fire caused during the spectacular display of fireworks at the Puttingal temple in Kollam district.

