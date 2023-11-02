Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents

30 children were forcefully taken away from a hostel in Madhya Pradesh, alleging conversion to Christianity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes pictures of wild cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The state is ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party and has witnessed the targeting of Christians and their institutions by hardline Hindu groups in recent years. (Photo: AFP)

The top court in central Indian Madhya Pradesh state has asked the government to return over 16 school-going tribal students to their parents after they were forcefully taken away from a hostel alleging conversion to Christianity.

The High Court on Oct. 30 ordered the top administrative official in Alirajpur district to hand over to parents their 16 children taken away from a hostel run by a multi-religious group.

The administration released the children on Nov. 1 and the parents sent them back to the hostel -- Adivasi Sahayada Samiti (council for helping tribal people) -- to enable them to attend school.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“It’s true. Our children have returned to their hostel,” Kalpana Daniel, president of the council, told UCA News on Nov. 2.

Officials of the state’s Child Rights Commission raided the hostel on July 25, accusing conversion activities in the hostel.

The next day they took away 30 of the 73 students without their parents' consent and admitted them to government-supported care homes, parents say.

Earlier, following complaints from parents that their children were missing classes, the child welfare official released 14 students and retained 16 others.

As the officials sealed the hostel, the other children too went back to their guardians, and 14 elderly persons staying on the campus were shifted to other old-aged homes, said a council member who did not want to be named.

While seeking the release of 16 students from the government care home, the high court found the actions of the child rights panel arbitrary as the children were not “in conflict with the law,” warranting such serious steps.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi, who appeared for the parents, produced before the court notices sent by schools on the continued absence of students from classes.

The court directed the district collector of Alirajpur, “to ensure that none of the children who have been kept in the childcare home suffer” because of the improper action of the respondents.

Christians in the state, where the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party runs the government, complain of being targeted by hardline Hindu groups.

Christian-run schools, hostels, and orphanages operating in the tribal-dominated areas of the have faced raids, police complaints and court cases.

Hindu groups claim Christian missionary institutions and charity works are a facade to attract tribal and lower caste people to Christianity and oppose them.

Police even registered a criminal case of cheating against Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur in March this year.

Cases have also been slapped on priests, nuns and pastors in the state, which enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law in 2021.

The state is going to polls on Nov. 17 and the BJP is seeking to retain power in the vital state ahead of the national polls next year where Modi is aiming for a third consecutive term in office.

Tribal people account for 21.1 percent of the total population of Madhya Pradesh. Christians make up 0.29 percent of 72 million people in the state and among them over 80 percent are Hindus.

Latest News